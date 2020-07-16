GLENN HUGHES Looks Back On 2016 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction: 'To Have That Achievement Was Great'

July 16, 2020 0 Comments

GLENN HUGHES Looks Back On 2016 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction: 'To Have That Achievement Was Great'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "Live From Nerdville With Joe Bonamassa", legendary vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes looked back on his 2016 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, where he was honored along with other former and current members of DEEP PURPLE.

"My dad passed away that night," Glenn said (see video below). [He had been suffering from] dementia, and he had not been well for a week. And mom called me every day, as our mothers do, and she hadn't called me that day. And I sensed something was wrong. I didn't talk to anyone — [my wife] Gabi knew about it, of course, but I didn't tell anyone about it. And I was not my normal self.

"I was just really happy to be on that stage with these fellows I was in a family with. And to become inducted into the Hall Of Fame is quite an achievement for anyone — and we've got friends that should be in there that aren't.

"To continue what I've been doing for 50 years now, and to have that achievement was great.

"[Former DEEP PURPLE singer] David Coverdale and I were holding hands," Glenn added. "We're really, really tight, and we've always been tight, but we were holding hands that night together.

"It was great for him and I to be inducted with those fellows — really great."

Known as the "voice of rock," Hughes spent key years of his career as the beloved bassist and vocalist of DEEP PURPLE, appearing on the classic albums "Burn", "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste the Band". More recently, he has been playing various hits and deep cuts from the DEEP PURPLE catalog, including "Burn", "Stormbringer", "Sail Away" and "Smoke On The Water", as part of his "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live" tour, which was launched in 2017.

In 2009, Hughes formed BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION with blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa, keyboardist Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, SONS OF APOLLO) and drummer Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN, FOREIGNER).

Last year, Hughes joined THE DEAD DAISIES as the band's new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

Hughes's first album with THE DEAD DAISIES, "Holy Ground", will be released on January 22, 2021.

Photo credit: David Pickles

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).