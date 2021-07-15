GLENN HUGHES Limited-Edition Bass Amp Launched By ORANGE AMPLIFICATION

July 15, 2021 0 Comments

Orange Amplification has launched the limited-edition Glenn Hughes Signature Crush Bass 50 — and its color is deep purple, not orange.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Glenn Hughes has been an Orange ambassador for over a decade. For many years, he was the bass player and vocalist with DEEP PURPLE, which recently celebrated fifty years of definitive classic hard rock. Hughes is also known as the bassist and vocalist for TRAPEZE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION with Joe Bonamassa, CALIFORNIA BREED and more recently THE DEAD DAISIES.

The Crush Bass 50 compact combo, inspired by Orange's flagship AD200 and OB1 bass amplifiers, perfectly blends some of the most defining elements of each. It has the essentials of a recording amp and delivers warm, clean bass tones, vintage growl with fat low end and blendable overdrive. Plus, the limited edition is finished in a distinctive tough purple textured vinyl with a silver-colored plaque "Glenn Hughes Limited Edition."

Talking about the Crush Bass 50, Hughes said: "You can go in the studio, take that bass combo and make your album with something like that. It's truly outstanding. It's gritty, it's punchy: sustain is so important and its certainly got all that." He added: "Orange all the way……..it's the future, it's the way to go. You heard it from me."

Cliff Cooper, Orange Amplification CEO and founder, added: "We feel privileged to honour Glenn with this affordable limited-edition bass combo. He has played such a big part in British music history. To make a purple combo is a fitting way to pay a tribute to him."

To find out more about the Glenn Hughes Signature Crush Bass 50 and other Orange products, please go to orangeamps.com.

