GLENN DANZIG's Vampire Spaghetti Western 'Death Rider In The House Of Vampires': More Details Revealed

Glenn Danzig has set "Death Rider In The House Of Vampires" as the title of his next movie, according to the film's official entry on IMDB. It is the follow-up to his "Verotika" feature film directorial debut, which received its premiere last June.

"Death Rider In The House Of Vampires" was written and directed by Danzig, with Glenn also acting as the executive producer, along with James Cullen Bresack. The cinematography is by Danzig and Pedja Radenkovic. The film stars Devon Sawa, Danny Trejo, Julian Sands and Kim Director, among others.

"Death Rider In The House Of Vampires" cast, according to IMDB:

Devon Sawa - Death Rider

Danny Trejo - Bela Latigo

Julian Sands - Count Holiday

Kim Director - Carmilla Joe

Kansas Bowling – Rider's Dead Sister

Victor DiMattia - Kid Vlad

Glenn Danzig - Bad Bathory

Ashley Wisdom - Mina Belle

Yulia Klass - Mircarla Mae

Glenn spoke about his new project during a question-and-answer session for the Philadelphia screening of "Verotika" in December at the Philadelphia Film Center. He said: "We just finished my vampire spaghetti western. It's much different [from 'Verotika'], of course, because there's no comic book to follow. So we had pretty free rein in the movie… All the characters have like a traditional vampire name and a traditional western name… A lot of guest cameos in it — some friends of mine came in and did some cameos in the movie. It's, again, based on the European cinema."

He continued: "A spaghetti western is, basically… The Italians loved American westerns so much, they started doing their own westerns. And they got Clint Eastwood and Henry Fonda and a bunch of other actors — Charles Bronson — to come over and do these wild Italian westerns. And we eventually started calling them spaghetti westerns. In mine, everybody's a vampire. So you don't have to wait around to see the vampire — everybody's a vampire. You don't have to wait around to see blood — you're gonna see lots of blood… It's pretty crazy."

Glenn also confirmed that he has an acting role in his new movie. "It's such a small part," he said. "But it was a lot of fun. I get to get all bloody, which I love being bloody — it's part of what I do."

Glenn previously spoke about his upcoming movie during a question-and-answer session seven months ago at at the Cinepocalypse festival in Chicago. He said: "The soundtrack has been done for two years and, of course, it sounds almost exactly like an Ennio Morricone soundtrack."

When it debuted at the Cinepocalypse festival in Chicago, "Verotika" was compared by some reviewers to Tommy Wiseau's "The Room", the so-bad-it's-amazing drama which is considered one of the worst movies ever made.

"If you do something you love, it's difficult," Danzig said at Cinepocalypse. "On a movie set, there are tons of problems that happen that you would never foresee. So, you have to hit the ground running… Right from the start, it was very clear we're not making a Hollywood movie. A lot of my influences and the different films I like, especially European films, you can see them in here, and, lighting, colors, it's much different from a movie you will see nowadays."

"Verotika" starred Alice Haig, Ashley Wisdom, Kayden Kross, Natalia Borowsky, Rachel Alig, Scotch Hopkins and Sean Kanan. The film also featured a cameo appearance from Caroline Williams of "Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2" fame.