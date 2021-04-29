GLENN DANZIG Says 'The Door Is Open' For More MISFITS Shows

In a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Glenn Danzig was asked if the MISFITS reunion is "done." He responded: "I don't know. I mean, right now, something like a MISFITS show would have to be in a bigger place. And I don't know that those places are open yet. So we'll see. I mean, the door is open. If we do it, I would like to play some places we haven't played yet, Texas or Florida or places like that. We haven't done any shows in those states, and those states are fully open."

Glenn also seemed to dismiss the idea of releasing new music from any of his projects, explaining: "With people thinking they can download your record for free and all of that stuff, it gets to the point where you're just, like, 'Why am I going to do a new record? People are just going to steal it. It's going to cost me money to make it. Am I going to make any money back?' I love doing music, but if I spend a ton of money doing a record and it just gets downloaded for free and people steal it, what's the point?"

He continued: "I mean, we'll see. Maybe I'll just go in and do a song or two and give it away for free or something, I don't know. It doesn't cost too much, but for the most part, I think all these people who just decided that, you know, 'Fuck the bands, I'm going to get this for free,' well, your bands are probably not going to put out new music."

The initial comeback performance by MISFITS members Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein took place at the 2016 Riot Fest. The estranged bandmates played together for the first time since 1983 and were backed by former SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade.

Since then, the original lineup of the MISFITS has reunited for scattered dates, with the most recent one taking place in December 2019 at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Prior to the Riot Fest concerts, Glenn, Jerry and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein last performed together on October 29, 1983.

The original MISFITS band broke up in 1983, and Only brought forth a new version of the MISFITS in 1995. Various members have come and gone, but Only, along with BLACK FLAG's Dez Cadena, has kept some form of the MISFITS in the recording studio and on the road for most of the last two and half decades.