GLENN DANZIG Says MISFITS Have 'Talked About' Recording Something New

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Glenn Danzig was asked if he has future plans for the MISFITS. He responded: "Not right now. I know we have a show we have to do on May 4th, some festival we're headlining. But that's it for a while, especially since DANZIG's going out this year." [Editor's note: The Domination festival in Mexico where the MISFITS were set to perform has since been postponed.]

Asked if he has thought about trying to do a live MISFITS release or recording something, Glenn said: "Yeah, we'll see. It's something we've talked about."

Danzig went on to say that he is happy with the way the MISFITS shows have been going. "Shit, we sold out Madison Square Garden," he said. "As a matter of fact, we oversold it. Back in the day, all the bigwig promoters and record label people were, like, 'A punk band will never headline Madison Square Garden.' And, of course, we're the first punk band to headline there. And not only did we sell it out, we oversold it. So a big fuck you to all those assholes, who are probably selling hotdogs on Sixth Avenue."

The initial comeback performance by MISFITS members Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein took place at the 2016 Riot Fest. The estranged bandmates played together for the first time since 1983 and were backed by former SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade.

Since then, the original lineup of the MISFITS has reunited for scattered dates, with the most recent one taking place in December at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Prior to the Riot Fest concerts, Glenn, Jerry and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein last performed together on October 29, 1983.

The original MISFITS band broke up in 1983, and Only brought forth a new version of the MISFITS in 1995. Various members have come and gone, but Only, along with BLACK FLAG's Dez Cadena, has kept some form of the MISFITS in the recording studio and on the road for most of the last two and half decades.