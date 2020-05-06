GLENN DANZIG Is In No Rush To Make New DANZIG Album

Glenn Danzig, who is currently promoting his recently released collection of Elvis Presley covers, has told Billboard in a new interview that he is in no rush to make a new album of original music. "For now, people are going to have to be happy with the 'Danzig Sings Elvis' record, and I'll see in a couple years if I feel like recording another," he said. "If something comes in my mind, maybe I'll do another. Maybe I'll just give it away for free or something. I don't know. But as long as I'm having a good time, it doesn't really matter."

In addition to "Danzig Sings Elvis", Glenn recently completed work on the soundtrack to his upcoming film "Death Rider In The House Of Vampires". The follow-up to Danzig's feature film directorial debut, "Verotika", stars Devon Sawa ("The Fanatic") and Julian Sands ("The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo").

"I love the old spaghetti western stuff Ennio Morricone did, but I also really like the music from the original Django movies," Glenn said. "I started the 'Death Rider' soundtrack a while ago and had 90% of it completed before we even filmed the movie. I added more and more music as certain scenes needed it, and now we're almost done with the movie, which is great because Hollywood is shut down [due to COVID-19]."

"Danzig Sings Elvis" was released on April 17.

Danzig previously covered Presley's "Trouble" on his eponymous band's "Thrall-Demonsweatlive" EP in 1993. He also recorded a version of "Let Yourself Go" for 2015's "Skeletons".

DANZIG's latest album, "Black Laden Crown", came out in May 2017 via Evilive Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

DANZIG was formed in 1987 after Glenn's involvement with horror-punks the MISFITS and gothic hard rockers SAMHAIN.

