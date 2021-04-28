GILBY CLARKE Looks Back On His Appearance In MICHAEL JACKSON's 'Give In To Me' Music Video

In a new interview with the "Scars And Guitars" podcast, former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke reflected on his appearance in Michael Jackson's music video for the song "Give In To Me". The clip was shot in June 1992 in Munich, Germany, just two days before the opening concert of Jackson's "Dangerous" world tour, and it featured Clarke alongside GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash touring keyboardist Teddy "Zig Zag" Andreadis, LIVING COLOUR bassist Muzz Skillings and legendary session drummer Tony Thompson.

Speaking about how he came to be involved with the "Give In To Me" video, Gilby said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[Slash, Teddy and I] were on tour with GUNS in Europe, and Michael was in Europe, and he said, 'We're gonna do the video for [the song].' So he called Slash, and he goes, 'Put a band together.' And there was a moment when we actually were gonna do a mini-concert when we did that, so it was in front of a live audience. He asked myself and Teddy; Teddy had been playing keys in GN'R and stuff. Michael sent a private jet, and we went to Germany and we did it.

"What I remember is we're standing onstage," he continued. "It was Muzz from LIVING COLOUR, and Tony Thompson on drums. And we actually had our amps plugged up, and we were jamming a little bit and stuff. We actually weren't even playing that song; we were just jamming a little bit. And there was an audience — a real live audience. And Michael walks on stage, and the place just went — you hear that BEATLES scream, that [shriek] that's just so deafening. And Michael came up to me, and he goes, 'What are they screaming at?' in this almost childish voice. And I was looking at him like this: 'Eh, 'cause you're Michael Jackson.' I couldn't believe he didn't get it. But he looked like he didn't know why these people were screaming at him. But it was a really fun experience. I'm so happy that Slash asked us to be a part of it."

"Give In to Me", which featured a guest appearance from Slash, was the tenth track on Jackson's 1991 studio album "Dangerous". The single peaked at No. 1 in New Zealand for four consecutive weeks, and at No. 2 on the U.K. singles chart. It was never released as a single in North America or Asia.

Clarke released his new solo album, "The Gospel Truth", on April 23 via Golden Robot Records. The disc was produced and written by Gilby at his Los Angeles recording studio, Redrum Recording, where he's also helmed records for such artists as L.A. GUNS, THE BRONX, BEAT ANGELS, BULLETS AND OCTANE and many more. The album was mixed by Grammy Award winner Chris Lord-Alge and mastered by Maor Appelbaum. Joining Gilby on the LP are Muddy Stardust on bass, Kenny Aronoff (JOHN MELLENCAMP, JOHN FOGERTY, CHICKENFOOT) on drums, along with Matt Starr (ACE FREHLEY, MR. BIG) and Chad Stewart (FASTER PUSSYCAT, L.A. GUNS) on backing vocals.

