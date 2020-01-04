GHOST's TOBIAS FORGE On Bringing His Music Video Ideas To Life: 'Most Of The Things That I Come Up With Are Not Done Yet'

In a recent interview with Alternative Press's APTV, GHOST mastermind Tobias Forge discussed his frustrations trying to bring his decadant visions to life while still having to stay on budget and reveals the two music video ideas from GHOST's back catalog that have yet to be produced.

Speaking about the difficulties he encounters in getting GHOST videos made, Forge said (see video below): "I am the dynamo in an operation, but I'm surrounded by a lot of people. So every time I wanna do something, I have to initially sell that idea to an X amount of people, in order for it to have the backing and the funding. It's one thing if you're a clay artist and the only thing you need is this lump of clay, and with that you can create anything. But, obviously, I need people around me to orchestrate whatever idea I have — be it cinematic or audio or visually. Every idea needs to go through a certain little 'do I really wanna do this?' phase. And, believe me, most of the things that I come up with are not done yet — I haven't done 'em — because so many of them are ending up in the, 'Eh, we can't do that right now. We don't have time to do that right now.' 'Okay.' So we have a lot of things that just — some get used and some [don't]. But essentially, you can do anything. You just have to feel like it so much that it's worth going through that whole process of selling it to everyone and then orchestrate it and then finalize it and then stand for it. So sometimes you come up with ideas that sounds great when it's three o'clock in the morning, and then, two days after, it's just, like, [chuckles] 'Pfft.'"

Last month, Forge revealed to Finland's Kaaos TV that he will record one new song in January before getting to work on GHOST's fifth album.

Forge did not reveal where the standalone song will surface, but he added that he''ll continue writing through May, with plans to enter the studio on June 1. He remarked: "Hopefully then we're gonna start recording the drums for all these 15 songs — something like that — I'm gonna write. Some of them are written, some of them are in bits and pieces, and some of them I don't know yet."

The musician, who plays most instruments on GHOST's albums except drums, added that he wants to create songs meant to be played in large venues, saying: "Making a new fifth album means that I'm gonna continue writing songs that will sound great on [an arena stage]."

The new GHOST album will be out in early 2021 and will follow up 2018's "Prequelle", which contained the rock radio hits "Rats" and "Dance Macabre".

