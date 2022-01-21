GHOST Postpones 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Appearance

GHOST has postponed its previously announced appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to an as-yet-unspecified "later date."

The Swedish occult rockers were scheduled to perform on the Thursday night (January 20) episode of the ABC show, but pulled out just hours before, explaining that they "had a bit too much going on in Reno, getting all our shit together" for the band's upcoming tour.

GHOST said in a statement: "Children of the World! …more specifically those of you who had just started to prep your couches up for tonights' Jimmy Kimmel Live show. Well, it turned out that we had a bit too much going on in Reno, getting all our shit together for the tour, however - Our good friends at Kimmel offered us to come back and play the show at a later date during our now imminent US tour.

"So - Cool your jets for today but get ready to rock with us over the coming weeks.

"Are you ready?"

GHOST's 26-date co-headlining U.S. arena tour with VOLBEAT and special guests TWIN TEMPLE will kick off on January 25 in Reno, Nevada and conclude on March 3 in Anaheim, California.

GHOST will release its fifth album, "Impera", on March 11 via Loma Vista/Concord. The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Call Me Little Sunshine", was lensed by iconic director Matt Mahurin and stars Ruby Modine.

According to a press release, "Impera" "finds GHOST transported literally hundreds of years forward from the 14th century Europe Black Plague era" of its previous album, 2018's "Prequelle". "The result is the most ambitious and lyrically incisive entry in the GHOST canon: Over the course of 'Impera''s 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made… All in all, the most current and topical GHOST subject matter to date is set against a hypnotic and darkly colorful melodic backdrop making 'Impera' a listen like no other — yet unmistakably, quintessentially GHOST."

In March 2020, at final show of GHOST's "Prequelle" tour in Mexico City, Mexico, the band officially introduced Papa Emeritus IV, the new character who will front the act for its next LP phase.

GHOST leader Tobias Forge performed as a "new" Papa Emeritus on each of the band's first three LPs, with each version of Papa replacing the one that came before it. Papa Emeritus III was retired in favor of Cardinal Copia before the release of "Prequelle".

