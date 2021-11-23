GHOST Announces Spring 2022 European Headlining Tour

GHOST will embark on a massive European headlining tour in April 2022.

"Imperatour" will kick off on April 9 in Manchester, U.K. and conclude on May 18 in Budapest, Hungary.

Support on all shows will come from UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS and TWINTEMPLE.

"Imperatour" 2022 European dates:

Apr. 09 - Manchester, Arena, UK

Apr. 11 - London, O2 Arena, UK

Apr. 13 - Glasgow, Hydro, UK

Apr. 15 - Birmingham, RWA Arena, UK

Apr. 17 - Rotterdam, RTM Stage Ahoy, Netherlands

Apr. 18 - Paris, Accor Arena, France

Apr. 19 - Cologne, Lanxess Arena, Germany

Apr. 21 - Leipzig Quarterback Immobillen Arena, Germany

Apr. 22 - Frankfurt, Festhalle, Germany

Apr. 24 - Prague, Arena, Czech Republic

Apr. 27 - Tampere, Nokia Arena, Finland

Apr. 29 - Stockhom, Avicii Arena, Sweden

Apr. 30 - Oslo, Spektrum, Norway

May 01 - Malmo, Malmo Arena, Sweden

May 03 - Brussels, Forest, Belgium

May 05 - Milan, Mediolanum Forum, Italy

May 07 - Barcelona, Olympic Arena Badalona, Spain

May 08 - Madrid, Vistalegre Arena, Spain

May 11 - Vienna, Stadthalle, Austria

May 13 - Zurich, Hallenstadion, Switzerland

May 15 - Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany

May 16 - Munich, Olympiahalle, Germany

May 18 - Budapest, Arena, Hungary

In September, GHOST released a new single titled "Hunter's Moon" which is featured in the latest blockbuster installment of the legendary film franchise "Halloween Kills". The "Halloween Kills" soundtrack arrived on October 15 via Sacred Bones, with the film hitting theaters (and Peacock) the same day as well.

Produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace, GHOST's "Hunter's Moon" plays as the "Halloween Kills" end credits roll, and will be released January 21, 2022 as a collectible seven-inch single by Loma Vista Recordings. "Hunter's Moon" can be streamed, purchased, and/or pre-ordered in its vinyl incarnation. The retail version of the seven-inch will feature the special B-side "Halloween Kills (Main Title)", performed, produced and engineered by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.

"Hunter's Moon" features OPETH's Fredrik Åkesson on guitar and THE SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES founder Martin Hederos on the piano. Producer Max Grahn and "A Ghoul Writer" are listed as the song's composers and lyricists.

The official music video for the infectious first new track from GHOST since 2019's "Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic" was directed by Amanda Demme.

Also two months ago, GHOST announced a 26-date co-headlining U.S. arena tour with VOLBEAT and special guests TWIN TEMPLE, coming to cities including Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix.

In March 2020, at final show of GHOST's "Prequelle" tour in Mexico City, Mexico, the band officially introduced Papa Emeritus IV, the new character who will front the act for its next LP phase.

GHOST mastermind Tobias Forge performed as a "new" Papa Emeritus on each of the band's first three LPs, with each version of Papa replacing the one that came before it. Papa Emeritus III was retired in favor of Cardinal Copia before the release of 2018's "Prequelle".