GHOST And VOLBEAT Commemorate Co-Headlining Tour With Single Featuring METALLICA Covers

GHOST and VOLBEAT will be co-headlining across the U.S. beginning January 25, and to commemorate the monumental tour, the bands have teamed up with Blackened Recordings to release a limited-edition double-A-side seven-inch single featuring each band's contributions to "The Metallica Blacklist" charity album: GHOST's cover of "Enter Sandman" on "Side G" and VOLBEAT's "Don't Tread On Me" on "Side V". The seven-inch will be pressed on crystal clear vinyl and limited to only 3,000 units with 115 copies available at each tour stop on a first-come, first-served basis (limit one per customer).

All proceeds from the split seven-inch will be split evenly between the All Within My Hands Foundation and the charities of the artists' choice: Camp Aranu'tiq (GHOST) and Børne Cancer Fonden (VOLBEAT).

The two bands' 26-date U.S. arena tour will feature support from Los Angeles's TWIN TEMPLE. Tickets for all dates on the Live Nation-produced tour are on sale now, with tickets and band-specific VIP packages available at ghost-official.com and volbeat.dk.

GHOST's fourth consecutive #1 at Active Rock radio "Hunter's Moon" recently moved Guitar World to note that "juxtaposition between subject matter and composition is something that the Swedish rock outfit have always nailed, and they do it to superior effect on this new single." The track's origins and its appearance in the box office phenomenon "Halloween Kills" can be traced back to the band's 2018 headlining show at the Forum in Los Angeles. Ryan Turek, vice president of feature film development at Blumhouse Productions ("Get Out", "Insidious", "The Purge", "Us", "Whiplash") attended the sold-out show, striking up an instant rapport with GHOST's Tobias Forge — one that ultimately led to a visit with co-writer/director David Gordon Green on the North Carolina set of "Halloween Kills". Three years nearly to the day after that first fateful exchange, "Hunter's Moon" would be released on DSPs, would play as the "Halloween Kills" end credits rolled, and will be released January 21, 2022 as a collectible seven-inch single by Loma Vista Recordings (featuring the exclusive B-side "Halloween Kills (Main Title)", performed, produced and engineered by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies).

VOLBEAT's newest album, "Servant Of The Mind", which Revolver calls "excellent… the darkest and heaviest VOLBEAT offering yet," was released on December 3 via Republic Records. For "Servant Of The Mind", the band, which consists of Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Jon Larsen (drums), Rob Caggiano (guitars) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass), took their signature heavy metal, psychobilly and punk 'n' roll sound up a notch while showcasing Poulsen's keen ability for songwriting and storytelling. "Rarely has such a successful band sounded so ravenous," says Kerrang! magazine of the album. Upon release the album hit the top of many international sales charts, reaching No. 1 in Germany, Denmark, and Austria, No. 2 in Switzerland, No. 4 in Finland, No. 5 in the Netherlands, No. 6 in Sweden and was No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the Billboard Current Hard Rock Music Albums chart and Current Rock Albums chart. The new album, which features the number one Billboard Modern Rock singles "Shotgun Blues" and "Wait A Minute My Girl", is now available in standard CD, deluxe 2LP vinyl (in various limited-edition variants, full info below) and a deluxe digital edition.