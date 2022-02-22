Get A 'Behind-The-Scenes' Peek Into BRET MICHAELS's Songwriting Process

Bret Michaels' official YouTube channel has been updated with a three-and-half-minute video in which fans can get "an inspirational peek behind the scenes into the songwriting process" with the POISON frontman. Check out the clip below.

Michaels capped off his 2021 "Nothin' But A Good Vibe" tour with select solo performances and festivals and is now preparing for POISON's upcoming "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD which begins on June 16 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As a reality TV star, Michaels has appeared in an extensive library of hit shows including VH1's smash show "Rock Of Love", winning the highest-rated season of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" and Travel Channel's "Rock My RV", currently featured on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Fans have eagerly binged his TV hits on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Tubi, PlutoTV and AppleTV.

Bret was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on March 15, 1963. Rising to fame as the frontman of POISON, one of rock's most iconic and enduring bands, he helped define rock 'n' roll on the Sunset Strip. POISON's massive success includes selling over 30 million records worldwide and numerous hit singles. Bret's solo career has charted its own course with multiple solo albums. His "Custom Built" album included guest appearances by Joe Perry (AEROSMITH) Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Buffett, Ace Frehley (KISS), Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN) and members of LYNYRD SKYNYRD.

POISON's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

