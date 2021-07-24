German Hard Rock Veterans VICTORY To Release First New Album In 10 Years, 'Gods Of Tomorrow'

Ten years after their last studio album, "Don't Talk Science", German hard rock titans VICTORY will release the follow-up effort, "Gods Of Tomorrow", on November 26 through AFM Records.

Formed in 1984, VICTORY is one of the most distinctive acts of its genre. VICTORY ranked alongside SCORPIONS, ACCEPT and HELLOWEEN as one of the most successful German bands, played countless arena and festival shows all over the world and released 10 records to date. After several line up changes and years on hiatus, in 2003 the band announced its reunion. "Don't Talk Science", released in 2011, was the last record of the original lineup. But guitarist Herman Frank, who was also a longtime member of ACCEPT, never gave up on VICTORY and decided to continue the band. Newborn, heavier and stronger than ever, they will return to the music scene this fall, featuring a lineup consisting of Frank on guitar, vocalist Gianni Pontillo, guitarist Mike Pesin, Malte Frederik Burkert on bass and drummer Michael Stein.

VICTORY's exceptional talents prove that they can be the gods of today and also of tomorrow. Thirteen addictive tracks taking you on a wild ride of unexpected power and classic rock grandeur! Listen to the first song released from the "Gods Of Tomorrow", "Cut To The Bone", watch the video below.

Says Frank: "An infinitely exciting and turbulent journey makes a stopover with the new VICTORY album 'Gods Of Tomorrow'. But the whole story is far from being told yet…"

"Gods Of Tomorrow" track listing:

01. Intro

02. Love & Hate

03. Gods Of Tomorrow

04. Cut To The Bone

05. Dying In Your Arms

06. Hold On Me

07. Into The Light

08. Mad

09. Unconditional Love

10. My Own Desire

11. On Fire

12. Rising Force

13. In Rock We Trust

14. Leave You Alone (CD bonus track)

VICTORY is:

Gianni Pontillo (Vocals)

Herman Frank (Guitar)

Mike Pesin (Guitar)

Malte Frederik Burkert (Bass)

Michael Stein (Drums)

