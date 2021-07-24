German Hard Rock Veterans VICTORY To Release First New Album In 10 Years, 'Gods Of Tomorrow'

July 24, 2021 0 Comments

German Hard Rock Veterans VICTORY To Release First New Album In 10 Years, 'Gods Of Tomorrow'

Ten years after their last studio album, "Don't Talk Science", German hard rock titans VICTORY will release the follow-up effort, "Gods Of Tomorrow", on November 26 through AFM Records.

Formed in 1984, VICTORY is one of the most distinctive acts of its genre. VICTORY ranked alongside SCORPIONS, ACCEPT and HELLOWEEN as one of the most successful German bands, played countless arena and festival shows all over the world and released 10 records to date. After several line up changes and years on hiatus, in 2003 the band announced its reunion. "Don't Talk Science", released in 2011, was the last record of the original lineup. But guitarist Herman Frank, who was also a longtime member of ACCEPT, never gave up on VICTORY and decided to continue the band. Newborn, heavier and stronger than ever, they will return to the music scene this fall, featuring a lineup consisting of Frank on guitar, vocalist Gianni Pontillo, guitarist Mike Pesin, Malte Frederik Burkert on bass and drummer Michael Stein.

VICTORY's exceptional talents prove that they can be the gods of today and also of tomorrow. Thirteen addictive tracks taking you on a wild ride of unexpected power and classic rock grandeur! Listen to the first song released from the "Gods Of Tomorrow", "Cut To The Bone", watch the video below.

Says Frank: "An infinitely exciting and turbulent journey makes a stopover with the new VICTORY album 'Gods Of Tomorrow'. But the whole story is far from being told yet…"

"Gods Of Tomorrow" track listing:

01. Intro
02. Love & Hate
03. Gods Of Tomorrow
04. Cut To The Bone
05. Dying In Your Arms
06. Hold On Me
07. Into The Light
08. Mad
09. Unconditional Love
10. My Own Desire
11. On Fire
12. Rising Force
13. In Rock We Trust
14. Leave You Alone (CD bonus track)

VICTORY is:

Gianni Pontillo (Vocals)
Herman Frank (Guitar)
Mike Pesin (Guitar)
Malte Frederik Burkert (Bass)
Michael Stein (Drums)


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).