GEORGE LYNCH To Release 'Seamless' Instrumental Solo Album

February 20, 2021 0 Comments

GEORGE LYNCH To Release 'Seamless' Instrumental Solo Album

Legendary guitarist George Lynch has confirmed to Chris Annunziata of "The Metal Teddy Bear Experience" show on 90.3 WMSC that he has a new solo instrumental album coming out later this year. "It's done," he said (hear audio below). "It's been done for a while. It's called 'Seamless'. It's [gonna be released] on Rat Pak Records. I just spoke to the head of the label yesterday, actually, and they're gonna try to work it into a release maybe in midyear, maybe the latter part of the summer, back end of the summer — maybe September."

Lynch previously discussed the prospect of releasing a new instrumental album during a 2019 appearance on "Talking Shred". Asked if he would ever record a "shred" instrumental LP, he stated at the time: "Absolutely. I have some trepidation about it because of the insane players who are making it hard for old guys like me to keep up. I look at all those Instagram guys and my mind is just blown every day. It's so beautiful, because a lot of it is — they're not doing what they did in the late '80s, early '90s, just going hyper-speed shred. They do that too, but they're going back to bebop and jazz and Wes Montgomery stuff, Joe Pass stuff... On top of that, the Tosin Abasi [thing], multi-string, multi-tapping, two-handed, all that stuff too, and putting it all together and coming up with hybrid new stuff, which is fascinating. I've been trying to do the finger thing — I can't really do it. I do a fake finger thing. That's just me trying to be Jeff Beck because I think we all just want to be Jeff Beck."

In recent years, Lynch has recorded albums with a number of different projects, including LYNCH MOB, KXM, SWEET & LYNCH, THE END MACHINE and DIRTY SHIRLEY. His most recent release was "Heavy Hitters", a collaboration with his former DOKKEN bandmate Jeff Pilson on a collection of studio recordings that turn pop music classics into metal anthems.

Last year, Lynch told Guitar World magazine that staying "diversified" was key to making a living in rock music today. "Do everything," he said. "Be an engineer, be a composer, play every instrument you can, get endorsements, learn how to make a web site, be social-media savvy and keep your eye on everything."

Image credit: ESP Guitars

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).