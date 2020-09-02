GEORGE LYNCH Says Second THE END MACHINE Album Will Be 'More DOKKEN-Centric'

George Lynch has confirmed to KNAC.COM that there are plans for another album from THE END MACHINE, his collaborative project with his ex-DOKKEN bandmate Jeff Pilson (bass) and former LYNCH MOB and current WARRANT singer Robert Mason.

"We are working on the second THE END MACHINE record," the guitarist said. "Jeff and I just finished writing the songs for the record. Robert will be working on vocals, melodies and lyrics. We're bringing in 'Mild' Steve Brown [laughs] who is the brother of 'Wild' Mick Brown [ex-DOKKEN drummer, who played on the first THE END MACHINE album], who, as you know, is retired. Steve is wonderful. He's younger and he has that same 'Wild' Mick personality and he plays in the same style. He plays just like his brother. [Laughs] It's amazing."

Regarding the musical direction of the new THE END MACHINE material, George said: "On the new THE END MACHINE album, we went more DOKKEN-centric, which is what the label requested. The label is Frontiers [Music Srl], and they wanted something that was a little bit more geared towards the DOKKEN sound. When you hear it, I think you’ll agree that we were very successful in achieving that."

THE END MACHINE's debut album was released in March 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Pilson previously said that THE END MACHINE was "not just ex-DOKKEN members with a different singer or a rebooted incarnation of LYNCH MOB. This is a new sound," he said. Mason concurred, telling Love Is Pop: "I understand fans [expecting] it to be like B-sides from DOKKEN with me stapled on it, but it's definitely not that. I told them right away, I don't want to be involved if it's just gonna be that. Because that would feel like a short cut, and I had no interest in doing that. But if it's got its own legs and its own entity, then we'll see how it goes. And when they started sending me ideas, I thought I could do something with them to the degree that it would be a unique animal. The DNA is there. George plays and you know it's George Lynch. I can't change my voice so much — I don't want to. Why would I? But everybody's got other influences. Jeff Pilson has got a real progressive rock kind of thing, and I dig that stuff. I'm a lot more bluesy. George has got his thing. And we really tried to make it different. And I think we did. Hopefully, fans embrace it. As I said, I don't want to reiterate too much, but they will hear the elements of it, but to us it absolutely doesn't sound like a DOKKEN record."

