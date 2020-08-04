GEORGE LYNCH Says It's Time To Pull The Plug On LYNCH MOB: 'I'm Not Gonna Tour Anymore Or Put Out Records With That Name'

George Lynch says that he will no longer make new music or tour under the LYNCH MOB name.

The former DOKKEN guitarist broke the news of LYNCH MOB's end during a brand new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio.

Asked if there are plans for LYNCH MOB to record a new LP following the upcoming release of "Wicked Sensation Reimagined", featuring re-worked and re-recorded versions of songs from the band's seminal album "Wicked Sensation", George said (hear audio below): "No, we are not, actually. We had an opportunity to, but… With everything going on right now in the world, it was really sort of an epiphany moment. I just kind of woke up and said, 'You know, I think with this record, this is our swan song. I think this would be a good place to exit the stage.' We've created this bookend — answer to the first record."

He continued: "The name itself, of course, has always been problematic, and now it's inexcusable to keep the name. So, things have just sort of all conspired. A lot of different events triangulated to this point where it just makes sense on every single level to just let it go and wrap it up with and nice neat bow with this record and move on."

George went on to confirm that there will not be any more live performances or recordings under the LYNCH MOB banner.

"I'm not gonna tour anymore with that name or put out any more records with that name," he said. "I'll probably still play with some of the same people; we'll just call it something else. I'm just finishing up my fourth album for this year, so I've got plenty of projects that I can do. And I'm starting a fourth KXM record later this summer. And I've got an instrumental record coming out, and another project I did with Jeff Pilson called 'Heavy Hitters', which is really interesting. It's two songs from [each of] the last five decades that we re-interpreted and reimagined, again, and had a lot of fun with. So we have everything on there from Little Richard to Madonna to Timbaland to DURAN DURAN — just all kinds of different music that we had fun with. And so there may be a series of those records. We just finished the first volume, and we may be doing a series of those. So, I've got a lot of other projects that keep me busy."

Due on August 28 via Rat Pak Records, "Wicked Sensation Reimagined" features Lynch and singer Oni Logan alongside bassist Robbie Crane (BLACK STAR RIDERS) and drummer Brian Tichy. The LP was produced by LYNCH MOB and Brian Tichy and mixed/mastered by Chris "The Wizard" Collier.

Logan first hooked up with LYNCH MOB in 1990, but exited the group after the release of its first album, only to rejoin the outfit in the late 2000s. His most recent departure from LYNCH MOB took place in January 2018. At the time, he said in a statement that he was "looking forward to writing with other artists and bands."

Logan is featured on five of LYNCH MOB's eight albums, including "Wicked Sensation", as well as 2009's "Smoke And Mirrors", 2014's "Sun Red Sun", 2015's "Rebel" and 2017's "The Brotherhood".

Photo credit: Alex Ruffini

