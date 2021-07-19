GEORGE LYNCH Releases First Single From 'Seamless' Instrumental Solo Album

"Death By A Thousand Licks", the first single from George Lynch's upcoming solo album, "Seamless", can be streamed below. Due on August 20 via Rat Pak Records, the LP features nine brand new tracks and three bonus tracks from Lynch, who is backed by drummer Jimmy D'Anda and bassist Eric Loiselle on the album. "Seamless" is produced by Lynch and is now available for pre-order in various configurations here.

George opens "Death By A Thousand Licks" with firecracker guitar licks that seem to emanate from another galaxy. With drum and bass then quickly entering the fold, George takes the listener speeding down a sonic highway full of guitar tricks and acrobatics, arguably packing more licks than the song title suggests.

"'Death By A Thousand Licks' was the last piece I wrote for 'Seamless'," George says. "I decided to do something that was maniacal and shooting from the hip, completely improvised. It isn't really intended to be a fully developed composition but more of a vehicle for solo insanity. I think at least half of what I played is in the right key."

From the driving guitar riff of album opener "Quiver" to the haunting outro of album closer "Falling Apart", it is clear George Lynch was looking to explore his writing and love for the guitar. Songs like "Cola", "Sharks With Laser Beams" and "Supersonic Hypnotic Groove Thing" explore the various musical styles George likes to play while giving him room to experiment with new sounds alongside his signature tone. The album on all formats includes three bonus tracks that were added to the album after the extra tracks were presented to the label. "Blue Light Effect", "House Of Eternal Return" and "The Weight" also show the musical diversity that only George Lynch as a trio can create.

Lynch previously said: "'Seamless' is my attempt at creating a guitar-driven instrumental record that delivers something outside the realm of what most people would expect from a guitar instrumental record coming from a semi-redeemed '80s hair shredder . I wanted the record to be challenging but not exhausting; personal without being belligerently self-indulgent and include a fair amount of guitar histrionics and pay tribute to the masters without making it sound like I'm competing to be the end all summation of all guitar legacies that preceded me. I also wanted the underlying music to be more than vehicles for solos; I wanted the compositions to be able to stand on their own."

"Seamless" track listing:

01. Quiver

02. Cola

03. TJ69

04. Death By A Thousand Licks

05. iThink

06. Sharks With Laser Beams

07. Octavia

08. Supersonic Hypnotic Groove Thing

09. Falling Apart

Bonus tracks

10. Blue Light Effect

11. House Of Eternal Return

12. The Weight

Starting in music in 1977, Lynch has long since been considered one of the most-notable guitar players of all time. His work with DOKKEN and LYNCH MOB has garnered him a legion of devoted fans around the globe. His creativity and musicianship has been showcased on over 50 albums since 1982 and 2022 will mark his 45th anniversary as a professional musician. Lynch continues to redefine guitar playing and songwriting while showing no signs of slowing down.

In recent years, Lynch has recorded albums with a number of different projects, including LYNCH MOB, KXM, SWEET & LYNCH, THE END MACHINE and DIRTY SHIRLEY. His most recent release was "Heavy Hitters", a collaboration with his former DOKKEN bandmate Jeff Pilson on a collection of studio recordings that turn pop music classics into metal anthems.

Last year, Lynch told Guitar World magazine that staying "diversified" was key to making a living in rock music today. "Do everything," he said. "Be an engineer, be a composer, play every instrument you can, get endorsements, learn how to make a web site, be social-media savvy and keep your eye on everything."

Photo credit: Cat Parker

