December 1, 2020 0 Comments

GEORGE LYNCH Launches THE BANISHMENT, Reveals Debut Single 'Lost Horizon'

Legendary guitarist George Lynch (DOKKEN, LYNCH MOB) has launched a new project, THE BANISHMENT, in which he is joined by programmer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Joe Haze.

Self-proclaimed as "dream punk," THE BANISHMENT has premiered its debut single, "Lost Horizon", and launched an Indiegogo campaign to assist with the funding for the recording and manufacturing of its self-titled debut album, scheduled for release in early 2021.

The idea for THE BANISHMENT has been years in the making for Lynch to further push his creativity into darker, subliminal and chaotic territories. To accomplish this, he teamed up with Haze, who, in addition to being the live guitarist for LORDS OF ACID, is known in the industry for his work producing/co-producing, mixing and engineering for acts including SUBLIME, 8MM, Raymond Watts (PIG), Chuck Mosley, David Archuleta, Jedd Moss (AIR SUPPLY), Gladys Knight and television networks such as ESPN and National Geographic.

Following multiple failed attempts auditioning vocalists, THE BANISHMENT was close to being shelved until through a series of chance meetings and connections Haze was introduced to Devix Aka at the 2019 Cold Waves Music Festival; he had been grinding his teeth against metal in the Los Angeles underground with acts including THE NARCOSIS DESIGN and SYMBOLISM (featuring original members of CHRISTIAN DEATH and SAMHAIN) under the "dream punk" genre.

THE BANISHMENT has since been collectively working around the unpredictable COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to record "Lost Horizon" and will continue to work on material for the forthcoming LP. The newly launched Indiegogo campaign to support their efforts offers fans several perks, including signed copies of the album on CD and vinyl, handwritten lyrics, original one-of-a-kind paintings from Lynch and Devix Aka, pedals used from the recording, a signed guitar by Lynch and more.

Photo credit: Moira Ross / PlatinumBlack.Design

