GEORGE LYNCH Cancels Shows Due To COVID-19 Concerns

George Lynch has scrapped his previously announced shows in August and September amid a nationwide spike in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations attributed to the delta variant.
The legendary guitarist, who recently set ELECTRIC FREEDOM as the new name of his "touring entity," shared the news of the cancelation via social media earlier today.
"Due to covid concerns and the rising rate of cases of the delta variant and it's ease of transmission, George Lynch's ELECTRIC FREEDOM & management have decided it's in the company's best interest to cancel public performances for the next few weeks out of concern for festival staff and fans," the statement reads. "We hope to see you in the near future."
Affected shows:
Aug. 14 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock
Aug. 21 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair
Sep. 03 - Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma
In the past week, a number of high-profile hard rock and heavy metal artists — including TESLA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SHINEDOWN and LIMP BIZKIT — have called off shows or played concerts without members who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The cancelations and the increased number of COVID-19 infections are driven in large part by the fact that the delta variant of the coronavirus, now the most common strain circulating in the United States, has a supercharged transmissibility, driven in part by how the mutated virus behaves in the body after infection.
New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 illness are spreading in the United States and other countries. Current data suggest that COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States offer protection against most variants. However, some variants might cause illness in some people after they are fully vaccinated.
According to Healthline, data so far suggests efficacy rates against the delta variant of more than 67 percent for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 72 to 95 percent for the Moderna vaccine, and 64 to 96 percent for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Even though vaccines offer different ranges of protection, experts say getting fully vaccinated is crucial.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last Sunday that while vaccinated people can carry and spread the virus in what is known as "breakthrough infections," people largely driving the current surge were unvaccinated.
As the virus spreads, it can mutate and create more dangerous variants. Consequently, "there could be a variant that's lingering out there that can push aside delta," Fauci said.
Photo credit: Cat Parker
