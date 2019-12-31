GEORGE LYNCH, BRAD GILLIS, CARMINE APPICE, JACK RUSSELL, Others To Pay Tribute To RONNIE MONTROSE

Iconic American rock guitarist Ronnie Montrose will be saluted by a stellar lineup of musicians whose own careers were influenced by the legendary and powerful Montrose sound at "Ronnie Montrose Remembered" — one of the most-talked-about shows of NAMM 2020.

This celebratory concert highlighting Montrose's career will feature his greatest hits from early MONTROSE, EDGAR WINTER, VAN MORRISON, GAMMA and more performed by an iconic cast of guitar heros and legendary rock stars.

The event is set for 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 17 in the large theater at M3 Live Event Center in Anaheim, California.

Hosted by "That Metal Show"'s Eddie Trunk, the all-star featured performers so far include:

* Brad Gillis (NIGHT RANGER)

* George Lynch (DOKKEN, LYNCH MOB)

* Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE, ROD STEWART, OZZY OSBOURNE)

* Jack Russell (GREAT WHITE)

* Dave Rude (TESLA)

* Derek St Holmes (TED NUGENT)

* Keith St. John (MONTROSE)

* Dave Amato (REO SPEEDWAGON)

* James Kottak (SCORPIONS)

* Jon Levin (DOKKEN)

* Phil Demmel (VIO-LENCE, MACHINE HEAD)

* Brent Woods (SEBASTIAN BACH)

* Jason Hartless (TED NUGENT)

* Mitch Perry (EDGAR WINTER, SWEET)

* Robbie Lochner (JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE)

* Jimmy DeGrasso (MEGADETH, Y&T)

* Matt Starr (MR. BIG)

* Brad Lang (Y&T)

* Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE)

* Sean McNabb (LYNCH MOB, QUIET RIOT)

* Carlos Cavazo (QUIET RIOT, RATT)

* Paul Shortino (ROUGH CUTT, QUIET RIOT)

* Rick Steier (WARRANT, KINGDOM COME)

* Jimmy Paxson (STEVIE NICKS)

* Ed Roth (ANNIE LENNOX)

Additionally, the show will feature surprise cameos, speakers, never-before-seen video clips and other raw footage, showcasing Montrose's career.

Tickets are $25 at this location.

V.I.P. packages are available for $95 which include prime upfront orchestra seating, a special-edition five-year commemorative t-shirt, access to the private V.I.P. backstage lounge area, a private backstage V.I.P. bar, an exclusive V.I.P. artist meet-and-greet area with photo ops, red-carpet access, backstage/sidestage access, with a private full bar. Additionally, a very limited quantity of "Super V.I.P." packages are available which include all for the above plus front row dead center seating.

Former MONTROSE lead singer and event producer Keith St. John says new iconic names are being added to the lineup literally every day. St. John was with MONTROSE for the last 13 years of Ronnie's life. The band was on top of the charts in the 1970s when Sammy Hagar was vocalist, with tunes like "Rock Candy", "Bad Motor Scooter" and "Rock The Nation". When St. John teamed up with Montrose, they continued to entertain until right before his death, filling clubs and festivals around the world. St. John wrote many unreleased tunes with Ronnie Montrose, some performed at concerts throughout the years.

After a long battle with cancer, it has been almost eight years since Montrose ended his life, and St. John wants the guitar greats' legend to continue.

"Ronnie's contribution to rock music in the early '70s was the rock 'n' roll bible for many of the up-and-coming great American rock guitarists for next two decades more than he probably ever realized or gave himself credit for," St. John says. "I really want to give those who really appreciate Ronnie the chance to get together in a loving dynamic concert setting where we can all really dig in and enjoy each other through the commonality of Ronnie's music."

One of the event's featured guitar players, George Lynch of DOKKEN and LYNCH MOB, says this about Montrose: "I was definitely a big Montrose fan. In my early days back in the '70s, I was was actually the lead singer in a band in Northern California that covered 'Space Station #5'. When I met Ronnie years later at a Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, I was blown away by how great his live playing chops were, and also that he was such a gentleman. Ronnie's music was an important element of the blueprints that many of us songwriters and players used to model our sound and songs in the '80s. I'm really looking forward to paying tribute to one of the true founding fathers of hard rock guitar music this January."

