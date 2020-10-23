GEORGE LYNCH And SEBASTIAN BACH Praise BIDEN-HARRIS Yard Sign Featuring VAN HALEN Logo Parody

George Lynch and Sebastian Bach have both praised a Biden-Harris yard sign that riffs on the iconic logo of the American rock band VAN HALEN.

Earlier today (Friday, October 23), Lynch shared a photo of a sign displaying support for the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, with the letters "BH" stylized as the VAN HALEN logo. At the bottom of the sign is the slogan "Runnin' Against The Devil", an obvious play on the title of VAN HALEN's classic song "Runnin' With The Devil".

In an accompanying message, Lynch wrote: "Regardless of what someone's political views might be I think we can all agree this is pretty awesome and funny No snowflakey hurt feelings please :)."

Bach originally tweeted out a larger version of the same image on October 21 and wrote: "Where do I get one of these for my lawn seriously? Need three of them as giant as possible a flag would be nice maybe a couple square acres large seriously where to purchase a couple hundred of these? @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris #RunninAgainstTheDevil".

Earlier today, Sebastian shared a similar photo and tweeted: "Yes this is the coolest yard sign of all time but after watching the debate last night I think we need one that says #Vote Biden Harris Women & Children First @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris for the return of #rocknroll in #America".

Back in September 2019, Lynch caught flak from some of his fans when he slammed President Donald Trump in an interview, calling the billionaire real estate mogul an "idiotic monster" and an "egotistical, self-aggrandizing, complete piece of shit" who "doesn't know anything." George was also criticized when told Australia's "Scars And Guitars" podcast that "progressives are more compassionate people by nature — we're wired to sort of be more empathetic and care about things outside of ourselves. We are about other people; it hurts us to see people in pain or suffer," he explained. "So they call us 'snowflakes.' But people that are wired, on the right, the way their brains are wired, they don't have that sense of empathy. I'm not saying it's good or bad — I'm just saying it is. And these people are the ones that have the guns. And they're willing to use them. And it's becoming pretty frightening."

Bach frequently criticizes Trump's policies on Twitter. This past July, he told Esquire that he missed "smarts" in the White House. "I can't watch footage of JFK from 1962," he said. "I can't even watch that shit because I'll cry. Because motherfucker is so cool and so smart and hates racism. And then we have this fucking jackass. And it's just not fair to the country. I put Barack Obama in the same category. When I watch him speak, it rips my heart out because he makes you feel safe."

In August 2019, Sebastian lambasted America's 45th president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Vice President Mike Pence and other Republican leaders for their inaction on gun regulation. A month earlier, Bach made headlines when he said that he "would do a better job" running the county than Trump.

In a 2018 interview with TheRecord.com, Sebastian revealed that he voted for Hilary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

