GEOFF TATE On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'This Is Like Living In A Science-Fiction Novel'

March 16, 2020 0 Comments

Former QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate, who was forced to postone a number of his tour dates in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe, took part in a Facebook Live session earlier today to answer fan questions and check in with his social media followers.

"We're gonna be back at it as soon as they lift the quarantine and everybody gets better, I suppose," Geoff said (see video below). "It's a quite crazy time, and we're just trying to deal with it as best as we can, like I'm sure all of you are too."

Speaking about the outbreak, Geoff said: "Follow the directions that your local government gives you. And stay inside, I guess, and quarantine until the thing dies off.

"It's really strange, isn't it?" he added. "This is like living in a science-fiction novel or something. This is so weird."

Tate spent the last two months performing the QUEENSRŸCHE albums "Rage For Order" and "Empire" in their entirety on the "Empire 30th Anniversary Tour", which kicked off in January in Norway.

Tate was fired from QUEENSRŸCHE in 2012 and was replaced by former CRIMSON GLORY singer Todd La Torre.

Geoff recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of QUEENSRŸCHE's "Operation: Mindcrime" album on European and U.S. tours.

Tate's post-QUEENSRŸCHE band OPERATION: MINDCRIME released three albums over three years as part of a trilogy: "The Key" (September 2015), "Resurrection" (September 2016) and "The New Reality" (December 2017).

