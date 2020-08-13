GEOFF TATE Is Working On A New Album That He 'Can't Talk About Right Now'

In a brand new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, former QUEENSRŸCHE frontman Geoff Tate was asked about his current and upcoming recording projects. He said (see video below): "I'm finishing up one album with an Italian friend of mine, and we're about three-quarters of the way through with that. Then I've done a couple of one-off songs for different projects, a film song that's gonna be in a movie. And then I'm also working on a new record that I can't talk about right now."

Earlier in the year, Tate was forced to postone a number of his tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.

Tate spent the first two months of 2020 performing the QUEENSRŸCHE albums "Rage For Order" and "Empire" in their entirety on the "Empire 30th Anniversary Tour", which kicked off in January in Norway. Prior to that, Geoff celebrated the 30th anniversary of QUEENSRŸCHE's "Operation: Mindcrime" album on European and U.S. tours.

Tate's post-QUEENSRŸCHE band OPERATION: MINDCRIME released three albums over three years as part of a trilogy: "The Key" (September 2015), "Resurrection" (September 2016) and "The New Reality" (December 2017).

Last year, Geoff released the debut album from SWEET OBLIVION via Frontiers Music Srl. The project saw Tate teaming up with a stellar cast of Italian musicians led by Simone Mularoni, the mastermind of prog metal masters DGM.

In April 2014, Tate and QUEENSRŸCHE announced that a settlement had been reached after a nearly two-year legal battle where the singer sued over the rights to the QUEENSRŸCHE name after being fired in 2012.

Tate was replaced in QUEENSRŸCHE by former CRIMSON GLORY singer Todd La Torre.

