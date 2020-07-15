GENTLE GIANT Reunites Virtually For First Time In Four Decades

GENTLE GIANT Reunites Virtually For First Time In Four Decades

The classic GENTLE GIANT lineup has reunited for the first time since 1980 for a unique new video. Pieced together over the last few months, it's a brand new performance of "Proclamation" (originally from the band's 1974 album "The Power & The Glory"), including appearances from GENTLE GIANT alumni Derek, Ray and Phil Shulman, Gary Green, Kerry Minnear, John Weathers and Malcolm Mortimore. There are also guest appearances by numerous notable musicians, including Jakko Jakszyk (KING CRIMSON), Billy Sherwood (YES), Lee Pomeroy (ELO/STEVE HACKETT), Dan Reed (DAN REED NETWORK), Richard Hilton (CHIC) and Mikey Heppner (PRIESTESS).

"This terrible pandemic is being felt all over the world and with everyone being stuck at home, I figured now would be the perfect time to bring positivity out in the world, bring everyone together and celebrate our love of music and GENTLE GIANT," explains Noah Shulman, son of Derek and mastermind behind this project. "Over the years, I was always amazed with how many people were filming their renditions of GENTLE GIANT tracks from all over the world on an array of instruments. So that sparked the idea of wanting to see them all in one place, blending sounds and instruments into a single track."

Directed and edited by Noah Shulman and mixed by his uncle Ray, the video is likely to be remembered most for the momentous reuniting of the real GENTLE GIANT, albeit only briefly and via to the wonders of remote communication. Seeing that the band have never seemed likely to reform, this is a significant and exciting moment for GENTLE GIANT fans everywhere.

Says Noah: "It's a sort of thank you from the band to the fans."

