GENERATION KILL Drops Music Video For 'Dogs Of War' Feat. Ex-CRO-MAGS Frontman JOHN JOSEPH

GENERATION KILL, the band featuring former EXODUS frontman Rob Dukes, has released the official music video for the single "Dogs Of War" featuring John Joseph (CRO-MAGS, BLOODCLOT). The track is taken from GENERATION KILL's new album, "MKUltra", which is out now via Blood Blast Distribution and Art Is War Records. The album features additional guest appearances by Gary Holt (SLAYER, EXODUS), Chris Poland (MEGADETH, OHM:) and Grammy Award-winning pianist Ronnie King, who guests on the final track, "La Fin Du Monde".

Dukes commented: "'Dogs Of War' was so much fun to write and create with the boys. I said, 'I want a song that John Joseph will sing on,' so that's what Jay Velez and the boys delivered. Then I wrote the lyrics, recorded it and then called John to ask if he will sing on the song. I sent him the track and then 10 minutes later, he called to say that he loved it, so we got him in the studio and he killed it. John has such a distinct voice and style that it just killed on this track. It's such an honor to have one of the entire band's hero on our album."

Joseph added: "GENERATION KILL's new record, 'MKultra', is fucking brutal on so many levels — hard riffs and lyrics that mean something. The pit is going to get extremely violent over this one."

GENERATION KILL was formed by Dukes in New York City in 2008. Rob, on hiatus from touring with EXODUS, wanted to funnel his excess creative energy and aggression into something new. After the inclusion of Jason Trenczer, Lou Lehman and Sam Inzerra, the band began writing and recording its first album, "Red, White, & Blood", featuring several singles, including "Feast For The Wolves" and "Hate" as well as a cover of the NINE INCH NAILS track "Wish" which enjoyed heavy radio rotation.

Due to creative differences with Inzerra and the untimely death of guitarist Lou Lehman, Jay Velez and Jim DeMaria (HEATHEN) joined and began recording GENERATION KILL's sophomore album, "We're All Gonna Die", with renowned producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, HATEBREED). Shortly after its release, the band embarked on a European tour with fellow EXODUS member Lee Altus's band HEATHEN. The album spawned several successful singles, including "Prophets Of War" which went to No. 1 on SiriusXM Liquid Metal's "Dirty Dozen" and remained one of the top requested songs on the channel.

Following the success of "We're All Gonna Die", drummer Rob Youells joined GENERATION KILL and they went into the studio, this time with ex-GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal to record an album with a founding member of RUN-D.M.C., Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels. The project was initially titled DMC GENERATION KILL before becoming its own entity, later renamed FRAGILE MORTALS.

Recorded once again with Nick Bellmore (HATEBREED, CORPSEGRINDER), "MKUltra" incorporates everything an aficionado of the thrash metal genre has been longing to hear for the last decade: crunchy riffing, capturing melodies and killer solos mixed with brutal, thought-provoking lyrics. Their heaviest album to date, the album showcases the diverse musical backgrounds of each seasoned band member, a signature sound which has defined and allowed GENERATION KILL to remain a band without limitations.

Photo credit: Melody Myers

