GENE SIMMONS Will Teach You How To Play Bass And Write A Song At Special Las Vegas 'MasterClass'

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons will host a special MasterClass in Las Vegas, Nevada next month.

Says Gene: "Join me, Gene Simmons, in an intimate private setting, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada as I teach you and your classmates to play bass and write a song! That's right — we'll be together, on stage."

You will learn to play bass. You will write a song. You will perform as a band — together.

Don't know how to play a note? No worries. Gene will show you how. You'll have an amazing experience followed by a personal bass signing.

For more information, visit GeneSimmonsAxe.com.

Simmons is a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur and one of the world's most recognized personalities. Born in Haifa, Israel in 1949 named Chaim Witz, when Gene was just eight years old, his mother decided to move to the United States. They settled in New York City, and she felt that he needed to have a name that sounded more American, so she changed his name to Eugene Klein. He would not know wealth until after he became a well-known musician and performer with KISS the hard rock band that rose to unbelievable heights of fame.

Simmons co-founded KISS, America's No. 1 gold-record-award-winning group of all time in all categories (RIAA). KISS also boasted over 3,000 licensed/merchandise items and in 2014 was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Simmons film and television accolades include the film titled "Detroit Rock City". Simmons went on to create a reality television show where he starred alongside his wife, daughter and son in the series "Gene Simmons Family Jewels". With a fortune at his disposal, he could do anything that he wants. He chooses to travel and to share his wisdom with others.

KISS's farewell trek was launched in January 2019 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

Last December, Simmons told the 95.5 KLOS radio station that KISS has "a hundred and fifty" shows left in its "End Of The Road" tour, including a stop at "the coldest place on earth."

KISS last performed this past New Year's Eve in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The concert broke Guinness world records for highest flame projection in a music concert and for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Simmons and vocalist/guitarist Paul Stanley, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

