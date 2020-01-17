GENE SIMMONS To Headline LICENSING LEADERSHIP SUMMIT 2020

January 17, 2020 0 Comments

The multi-hyphenate entertainment and entrepreneurial icon is set to take the stage at upcoming executive-level conference to share strategies to build a billion-dollar brand.

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner, has announced world-renowned entertainer and entrepreneur Gene Simmons will headline Licensing Leadership Summit 2020 as the lead keynote speaker.

Simmons has been tantalizing and titillating fans for more than four decades. Simmons is the co-founder of KISS, America's No. 1 gold record award-winning group of all time, and is the brains behind the merchandise powerhouse that has driven more than $1 billion in retail sales of licensed consumer products for brands ranging from "Gene Simmons Family Jewels" to Rock & Brews, Erebus Pictures, Simmons Records, LA KISS and more. He's also engineered collaborations with best-in-class partners such as Archie Comics, Coca-Cola, Hello Kitty, Visa, USPS, Indy Car Series and more. In his keynote, "Gene Simmons: Creating a Brand", Simmons will speak candidly to the Licensing Leadership Summit audience about the launch of his newest branding empire and the secrets to leveraging a brand when you're the star.

"Licensing is an ever-changing, multi-faceted industry that, if executed passionately and strategically, allows brands to showcase and monetize their style and personality," said Simmons. "I look forward to sharing my personal experience and lessons learned over my years mastering the art of this electric business with Licensing Leadership Summit attendees."

Year over year, the business of brand licensing is continuously growing and evolving. According to the Licensing International Annual Global Licensing Survey, global retail sales of licensed merchandise and services grew to $280.3 billion in 2018. Licensing Leadership Summit, an exclusive executive-level conference and networking event, sits at the center of the industry's innovation, connecting global trend setters shaping the dynamic industry across manufacturing, retail, brands, and agents. The intimate conference set to take place at the New York Hilton Midtown, March 16-17, 2020, will bring together more than 300 brand licensing and retail executives for two full days of networking and thought leadership.

"We are honored to announce that Gene Simmons will headline this year's Licensing Leadership Summit," said Anna Knight, vice president, Global Licensing Group. "Simmons is truly a merchandising genius — as the driver of one of the biggest music brands of all time, the innovation behind and staying power his brand is certainly one any business leader would want to emulate. His ability to take risks, foster deep and lasting brand growth and diversify across product categories is inspiring and will be an experience our attendees will take back to the board room."

To register to attend, go to this location.

