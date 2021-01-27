GENE SIMMONS Spars With His Twitter Followers Over Allegations Of Voter Fraud In 2020 Election

Gene Simmons has pushed back against baseless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, saying "60 courts in various states dismissed ALL allegations of a rigged election."

The KISS bassist/vocalist, who has been using his Twitter account in recent weeks primarily to share the latest political headlines and news about the ongoing pandemic, addressed the debunked claims that widespread election fraud denied President Donald Trump a victory in the November election while answering questions from his followers on social media.

After Gene shared an article about Goya's board of directors silencing its CEO over his unfounded claims of voter fraud, one of Simmons's followers asked him: "Isn't it possible the election was rigged?", to which the rocker replied: "60 courts in various states and 60 Judges (including Pres Trump appointed Judges) UNANIMOUSLY, and without exception, dismissed ALL allegations of a rigged election..and that Includes Trump appointed US Attorney General Bill Barr!!!"

A few minutes later, another Twitter user wrote: "Cases were dismissed on standing not evidence", to which Simmons replied: "That's correct. And what that means, (I have asked 2 law professors) is that a court 1st takes a look at the merits & if they seem far-fetched or bluntly speaking, idiotic, they dismiss it outright. Do your research. You will appear much more informed than this tweet."

Another of Gene's Twitter followers countered with: "No sir, no evidence was heard. Ultimately, SCOTUS decides these were state questions. The states, ran by ultra liberals, buried it." Simmons responded: "You are misinformed, again...Many of the judges were appointed by former President Trump. Again, I urge you to do research. You will appear much more informed than this tweet."

In December 2016, Simmons — a former contestant on Trump's "The Celebrity Apprentice" show — told TMZ that celebrities should keep their political opinions to themselves — especially when it comes to the results of that year's presidential election.

"Why does anybody give a squat what a guy in a band thinks about or anything like that?" he said. "The last thing I wanna do is to ask President Obama what he thinks about LED ZEPPELIN."

Prior to the 2016 election, Simmons told People magazine that he liked how Trump was shaking up the presidential race.

"The important thing about Trump, and I'm not saying whether I'm voting for him, or Hilary [Clinton], or anybody else, is that he has changed the game," Simmons said. "He doesn't want your money. This guy funds his own campaign, and he is going to say things that tens of millions of people actually say quietly because politically it's 'incorrect.'"

In a March 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Simmons described Donald Trump as "the truest political animal I've ever seen onstage." The rocker explained: "He has no speechwriters, no editing, no nothing. He's actually on tape going 'motherfucker.' You cannot turn away."

Simmons stressed at that time that he wasn't saying he was supporting Trump. "He has said some very vile, unkind things," he said. "But don't kid yourself. He speaks off the cuff, and what you see is what you get. And he'll double down. If you ask him about building a wall [between the U.S. and Mexico] he'll say, 'Fuck you, I'm going to make it ten feet higher, just because you asked me.' He's not there to be your friend."

"He's good for the political system," Simmons added. "The middle, the centrists, they can say, 'What do you think of this?' because everybody is sick and tired of being politically correct. Secretly, tens of millions, perhaps a hundred million people may actually have some positive feelings about a wall."

