GENE SIMMONS Says PAUL STANLEY Is 'Not Feeling Great' But 'He's Gonna Be Fine' Because 'He Got Vaccinated'

Earlier today (Friday, August 27), KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons joined "TMZ Live" to talk about the cancelation of the band's Thursday night show in Pennsylvania after frontman Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.

"It is true that Paul caught COVID because this delta variant is very catchy," Gene said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "Please send him your best wishes. But I just talked with Paul. We are sequestered, we are quarantined in a hotel. He's gonna be great because he got vaccinated. He's gonna be fine. The nature of this vaccine is that it protects you from going and having tubes down your throat and possibly dying. So you can still get it.

"Everybody, wear your masks, please, especially in public, and please get your Pfizer vaccine," he continued. "The rest of it is not as important as our health. We're all doing fine. We're gonna get back there on the road. But the rest of you, get yourself vaccinated. Please wear your masks. Wash your hands. Do all the right stuff."

Asked if Paul is experiencing any symptoms right now, Gene said: "Yesterday he started feeling like his voice wasn't up to it and he started feeling a little fatigued. So we always take precautions. And we sent a doctor over, and he said, 'Okay, you may be coming down with something. You guys better just stop.' And that's exactly what we did. And at the right time, as soon as we heard from the doctor, we had paramedics come in from a local hospital and tested the entire crew — the truck drivers, our backstage lineup, the band and everything. Everybody tested negative; Paul tested positive. Now we're quarantining ourselves — all of us; the band, the crew and everybody — for at least five days, just to make sure that we're not carrying it even though we're not experiencing anything. I feel great. We can do shows. My voice is great. Paul is not feeling great. And to be safe for everybody else, we're making sure."

As for whether Paul will have to quarantine for at least 10 days, thereby forcing the cancelation of more KISS shows, Gene said: "You know what? I won't comment on it because I don't know the specifics. We're waiting on the doctors to tell us exactly what we can and what we can't do. But to all those who are wishing Paul a speedy recovery and all that stuff, he's gonna be great. And, obviously, as you know, without Paul, there is no KISS."

KISS was set to play Thursday at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania before the concert was called off.

In a social media post, KISS said the whole band and the crew members who are traveling with them on the tour are fully vaccinated.

Members of KISS "and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows," the band wrote in the statement.

"The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines," the statement continued.

KISS kicked off the summer 2021 leg of its "End Of The Road" farewell tour on August 18 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The concert marked the band's first full-length live appearance in front of an audience since March 2020.

KISS's farewell trek was launched in January 2019 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

