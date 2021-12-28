GENE SIMMONS Says KISS Museum In Las Vegas Will Include 'Close To Ten Thousand Items'

Gene Simmons spoke to TMZ Live about the KISS museum which is tentatively scheduled to open in Las Vegas in March. The 2,000-square-foot expansion of the glow-in-the dark attraction Kiss By Monster Mini Golf at the Rio Hotel & Casino will be attached to what will eventually become a 15,000-square-foot KISS-themed space in Masquerade Village.

"My personal collection is gonna be at the Rio hotel, and it's gonna be a chance for all the fans to go up there and see close to ten thousand items — lyrics and things and guitars," Gene said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "No band has got this. We are the juggernaut of them all in licensing and merchandising. But instead of being in one of my big houses, the fans will be able to go there, see, look, touch, take photos. And there will be video screens in the back so you'll be able to be up on stage with KISS, if you can imagine. And by the way, it's also in the inside of the Kiss Mini Golf where you can play golf. And you can get married at the Kiss Chapel. We have a little person wearing my makeup and it looks like this: 'Repeat after me: I was made for loving you.' 'I was made for loving you.' 'And then you were made for loving me.' And they get married."

Simmons previously showed off his KISS collection inside his Beverly Hills mansion in a video which you can see below.

The KISS museum launch will coincide with the return of the "End Of The Road" world tour, which kicked off in 2019. The trek will continue to wow audiences in 2022 with rescheduled shows and new additional concert dates.

KISS continues to be among the most merchandised bands in history and a pioneering force in the music merchandise and licensing industry, with KISS-branded merchandise available in major retailers around the globe, including Nordstrom, Macy's, Urban Outfitters, Hot Topic, Torrid, Tilly's, Pacsun, Cotton On, Revolve, Nasty Gal, Princess Polly, Target, Walmart and Kohl's, among many more.

Recent KISS deals in North America include Dead Sled Coffee, for pre-packaged coffee in the U.S.; a fashion and accessories collaboration with Robert Graham to launch in the U.S.; high-end apparel with Lauren Moshi in the U.S.; a line of seasonal apparel with Ugly Christmas Sweater for holiday 2021 in the U.S.; and more.

In the international marketplace, recent strategic partnerships include Brands For Fans for gin and dark rum in Europe, Japan, and Australia; Metal Departments for real money gambling worldwide; Fexpro for apparel and accessories in Mexico, Central America, and South America; Konnekt for apparel & accessories in Japan; and EastPak for bags, backpacks and accessories in U.S. Europe, Middle East, Asia and Canada; among many others.

