GENE SIMMONS Says 'It's Nobody's Business' Whom He Will Vote For In 2020 Presidential Election

Gene Simmons says "it's nobody's business" whom he will vote for in the November election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The KISS bassist/vocalist expressed his views while answering a question on Twitter from an apparent Biden supporter. Asked how he is "voting and feeling" and whether he is "on the side of democracy", Gene responded: "Thanks for asking. It's nobody’s business who you vote for. And you will never convince the other person of your beliefs. So, just go into the voting booth, draw the curtain and vote your conscience. And stop asking people who they're voting for..It's none of your business".

A little over a year ago, Simmons — who is a former contestant on Trump's "The Celebrity Apprentice" series — said that the billionaire real estate mogul had "forever changed" politics. He added that "earth has never been in better shape" than it was in the summer of 2019. "I know — climate change and a polarized political thing — but there are no more world wars," he stated at the time. "I mean, imagine what London looked like 60 years ago. This is the best of times. Unemployment in the United States is the lowest it's been in 50 years — 5-0. When I rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange at their behest, the Dow [Jones Industrial Average] was about 8,000. It's almost 27,000 today. More people are working. More people are making more money. Unions are more powerful."

Simmons predicted in the months following the last U.S. presidential election that the Dow Jones Industrial Average would plow past 23,000 as optimism over corporate earnings turbocharged.

In the past, Gene has defended Trump's occasional off-color remarks and frequently outrageous statements, saying: "I don't know anybody here who hasn't said stupid things publicly or privately. You've said potty words and so have I. So I'm gonna give the guy who was duly elected a chance to show us what he can do, and then I'll judge his legacy."

Simmons said that he "didn't necessarily vote for President Trump or candidate [Hillary] Clinton" in the 2016 presidential election, adding that "it's really nobody's damn business" whom he voted for. "I think you'd be surprised by my choice — but he's President Trump, because even if you don't like the man, you must respect the office of the presidency and the will of the Electoral College," he said.

In 2017, Simmons confirmed that KISS was inivited to perform at Trump's inauguration but turned it down because it was "not a good idea."

