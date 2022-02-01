GENE SIMMONS Says He Will Accept Cryptocurrency For Sale Of His Las Vegas Valley Estate

KISS bassist/vocalist, rock icon and serial entrepreneur Gene Simmons, an early adopter of cryptocurrency, announced today that he will accept cryptocurrency for his Las Vegas estate, which is currently on the market for $13,500,000.

"I have been an outspoken proponent of cryptocurrency from the beginning," said Simmons. "It is the future of money, and it just makes sense to offer interested parties the option of using cryptocurrency to purchase the estate."

Simmons will accept bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, uniswap, polkadot, litecoin, aave or try, or a combination of those, for the purchase of the home.

Simmons's modern desert mansion, located at 7 Talus Court in the prestigious Ascaya community in Henderson just south of the Las Vegas Strip, boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the Las Vegas valley and the Strip unlike anywhere else in Southern Nevada. Expanding more than 11,000 square feet, the home is perched well above the valley and sits on a nearly one-acre two-parcel property with a private orchard adjacent to the house.

The estate features three levels, including a lower-level basement, six bedrooms, eight baths and 11 attached garage spaces. The home guides residents through a secluded front courtyard entrance, featuring a floating walkway over a koi pond, water features and glass sculptures. Once inside, the center great room greets guests with a soaring three-tiered glass wall that overlooks the pool and the city lights below.

Most of the rooms throughout the home showcase expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and disappearing glass walls for a seamless indoor-outdoor experience, including in the kitchen where sliding pocket doors open to a covered outdoor kitchen and a direct view of the Strip. The kitchen's custom contemporary design features glossy red accents throughout, angular stainless steel appliances and cabinetry, dual center islands, double deep-bowl sinks, dual dishwashers and an elongated breakfast bar with room for seven seats.

The upstairs primary bedroom showcases an entire wall of glass and suspends over the backyard patio, providing a stunning illusion of floating over the entire valley. The room features a separate sitting area, a private balcony, and a primary bathroom, with a dual shower and natural river rock accents. A secondary primary bedroom with a private powder room is on the downstairs level with access to the courtyard.

The home also includes a dining room with disappearing corner walls, allowing for a front courtyard view, as well as a commercial elevator to all three levels and a built-in tropical fish tank. On the lower level, residents can enjoy a swanky 11-seat theater with state-of-the-art theater equipment, and a private bar and lounge area, featuring bar seating and partially enclosed outdoor living space with three side-by-side TVs. A separate staircase leads from the bar to a resort-style backyard with a sunken firepit and a sparkling centerpiece pool with a shallow lounge area and spa.

The property is located within Ascaya, a pristine luxury gated community tucked away in the southern mountain ranges of the Las Vegas valley. Residents enjoy a massive 23,000 square-foot clubhouse with soaring rooflines, stunning terraced gardens, and private social and event spaces. Ascaya's exclusive amenities include a well-appointed fitness center, recreation room, pool and spa, pickleball courts and a two-tiered tennis pavilion.

The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has been selected to represent the home.

