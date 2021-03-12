GENE SIMMONS Re-Lists Beverly Hills Mansion At Higher Price

According to TMZ, Gene Simmons has relisted his house in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles for $25 million. The KISS bassist/vocalist previously put the home up for sale back in October for $22 million, but it never sold and he reportedly invested a lot of money in making improvements.

When Gene originally put the house on the market, he told The Wall Street Journal that he and his wife, Shannon Simmons, were moving to a 24-acre estate in Washington, near Mount Rainier, to escape the tax burden of living in California.

"California and Beverly Hills have been treating folks that create jobs badly and the tax rates are unacceptable," Gene said. "I work hard and pay my taxes and I don't want to cry the Beverly Hills blues, but enough is enough."

Gene bought the house in 1984 for $1.35 million and reportedly put as much as $12 million into the property over the last three and a half decades. In addition to a 16,000-square-foot mansion, there is a swimming pool with a 60-foot slide, a tennis court and parking for 35 cars.

Last summer, Simmons put his hillside home in Laurel Canyon on the market for $2.2 million.

Gene and Shannon, a former Playboy Playmate Of The Year in 1982, were married in 2011 after dating since 1975. They have two children, Nick, 31, and Sophie, 28.

Gene, Shannon and their kids all appeared on the reality TV series "Gene Simmons Family Jewels" from 2006 until 2012.

For the past few months, Gene has been vocal about people taking the COVID-19 outbreak seriously. He has also blasted Americans who are defiantly skeptical of mask wearing, saying that their refusal to follow the rules is putting all of our health at risk.

In its 48-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

