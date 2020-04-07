GENE SIMMONS On Religious Groups Battling Orders To Close Services: God Is Saying, 'Stay Home. Don't Go To Church'

Gene Simmons has implored everyone to stop complaining about having to stay indoors during the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking to TMZ Live earlier today, the KISS bassist/vocalist said that we don't have much to be unhappy about.

"All of us have the burden," he said (see video below). "What's the burden? The burden ain't much of anything. We shoud all shut up and get over ourselves, and that includes yours truly.

"Look, not too long ago, our grandparents were asked to go fight a war overseas — a war they had nothing to do with — and 50 million deaths resulted in World War II, and your grandparents gave, many times, the ultimate sacrifice," he continued.

"While you're busy eating your pizzas and your burgers and all that stuff, there are people who are risking their lives to bring food to you at home. If your house catches fire, the fire department will risk their lives. If somebody breaks into your home, the cops are gonna be there and risk their lives. The health care professionals…

"What are we complaining about? You get to stay at home and do nothing while people are risking their lives to make your life more comfortable.

"This will get better — I promise you. Take my word for it, okay? I'm betting on our scientists. And yes, even the politicians in Washington, D.C. It's all gonna work out.

"Just take it easy. Respect your neighbor. The golden rule still works — love thy neighbor as thyself. You don't wanna get somebody else sick and perhaps die, and you sure don't wanna get sick and perhaps die. And, of course, the well-meaning religious people who hold religious stuff, it's, like, you're not listening to the same God I am. God is saying, 'Stay home. Don't go to church.'"

Millions of Americans are facing stay-at-home orders as the coronavirus continues to tear its way through the U.S.

More than 1.4 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 80,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

