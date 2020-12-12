GENE SIMMONS On KISS's Touring Plans: 'We're Gonna Go Back Out As Soon As This Pandemic Is Over'

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons recently took part in the "15 Minutes Show" hosted by international artist Tomer Peretz.

In Peretz's "15 Minutes Show", the artist creates portraits of universally known icons of today live on Instagram. Each subject is carefully curated to be leading pioneers in their field, whose passion and talent speak for themselves.

Speaking about KISS's nearly five-decade career, Simmons said (see video below): "We're very fortunate. We've been around 47 years, since the first tour. And we continue touring. We're gonna go back out as soon as this pandemic is over."

Gene also talked about KISS's unparalleled live show, saying: "We invite all the new bands to get up on stage with us, and we'd be more than happy to show the little boys how the big boys do it."

Last week, Gene told the 95.5 KLOS radio station that KISS has "a hundred and fifty" shows left in its "End Of The Road" tour, including a stop at "the coldest place on earth."

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some of the later [concerts] are gonna be jaw-dropping," he said. "You can't imagine what we've got planned — like, beyond… I said, 'No. We can really do that?' They said, 'Yup. Yup.' The political people said we can play there. And so there's gonna be stuff that's just gonna make you go, 'That's the coolest.'"

KISS recently announced a New Year's Eve concert at the Atlantis resort in Dubai. Landmarks Live Presents will produce the show live from The Royal Beach at Atlantis Dubai. The show producers claim the event, which will apparently attempt to set the world's record for largest pyro, will be filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views. It will be seen via livestream, with a ticket purchase on any computer, mobile device, or Apple TV.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Simmons and Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals), alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 47-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

