GENE SIMMONS Defends Putting Ice Cubes In His Cereal: 'Who Wants Lukewarm Milk With Your Cereal?'

Gene Simmons has defended his habit of eating cereal with ice cubes.

The KISS bassist/vocalist shook the world of many foodies after posting a Twitter photo of him preparing a mixed bowl of Shredded Wheat and Oreo O's cereal. Inside the bowl were about five ice cubes.

"Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?" Simmons tweeted on New Year's Day.

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with Simmons as he was heading into Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles for a quick bite to eat and questioned him about the controversy he created by the unconventional way he keeps the milk in his cereal cold.

"I was fucking having cereal for breakfast and my daughter, who's always snooping around — we were up in Canada — she asked me, 'Dad, what are you doing?'" he said. "I said, 'What am I doing? I am having goddamn cereal. That's what I'm doing.' 'But, dad, you're putting ice cubes in the cereal.' [I said], 'Well, yeah, who wants lukewarm milk with your cereal?''

When the TMZ reporter pointed out to Gene that the Internet was up in arms over his innovative take on the breakfast staple, he responded: "That makes a lot of sense, 'cause [North Korean supreme leader] Kim Jong Un and the rest of the world — and Mr. Putin [Russian President Vladimir Putin] and all the rest — that's not controversy. What I had for breakfast — whether there's ice in it or not — is earth-shaking."

In case you were wondering how long Simmons has been eating his cereal with ice cubes, his son Nick Simmons gave Twitter some insight.

"30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life," Nick tweeted.

Simmons spent all of 2019 on KISS's "End of the Road" world tour, which is set to conclude in July 2021.

