GENE SIMMONS Buys Malibu Hilltop Home

Gene Simmons has bought a new hilltop home in Malibu, California.

According to Dirt.com, the KISS bassist/vocalist and his wife, Canadian actress and 1982 Playboy Playmate Of The Year Shannon Tweed, purchased the three-bedroom, four-bathroom property on March 15 for $5.8 million.

The 3,700-square-foot house was built in 1975 and last sold in 2014 for $1.9 million. It has since been remodeled to include walls of glass embracing 360-degree vistas of the mountains and sea as well as an all-new pool with an inset spa and Baja shelf for sunbathing.

Last fall, Simmons put his Beverly Hills house on the market for $22 million, saying that he was moving to Washington State. He later relisted it for $25 million after it never sold and he reportedly invested a lot of money in making improvements.

"California and Beverly Hills have been treating folks that create jobs badly and the tax rates are unacceptable," Gene told the Wall Street Journal in October. "I work hard and pay my taxes and I don’t want to cry the Beverly Hills blues, but enough is enough."

Simmons also said that part of the reason he and his wife listed the two-acre property in Benedict Canyon because the home had become too big for the both of them since their children had grown up.

Last summer, Simmons put his hillside home in Laurel Canyon on the market for $2.2 million.

Gene and Shannon were married in 2011 after dating since 1975. They have two children, Nick, 32, and Sophie, 28.

Gene, Shannon and their kids all appeared on the reality TV series "Gene Simmons Family Jewels" from 2006 until 2012.

For the past few months, Gene has been vocal about people taking the COVID-19 outbreak seriously. He has also blasted Americans who are defiantly skeptical of mask wearing, saying that their refusal to follow the rules is putting all of our health at risk.

In its 48-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

