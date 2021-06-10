GENE SIMMONS Blasts 'Moron' Politician For Asking Forest Service To Alter Moon's Orbit To Combat Climate Change

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons has blasted a Texas politician for drawing a connection between the moon and Earth's orbit and solar flares to climate change.

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican, asked a representative from the U.S. Forest Service if it was possible to alter the orbit of the moon or the Earth as a way of combating climate change.

During a live-streamed national parks, forests and public lands subcommittee meeting of the National Resources Committee, Gohmert addressed Jennifer Eberlein, the associate deputy chief for the National Forest System. He said: "I understand from what's been testified to, the Forest Service and the (Bureau of Land Management), you want very much to work on the issue of climate change." He went on to say that he understood NASA's data shows the Earth's and the moon's orbits are "changing slightly." "And so, is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the moon's orbit or the Earth's orbit around the sun?" he asked. "Obviously, that would have profound effects on our climate."

Eberlein paused before responding, "I would have to follow up with you on that one, Mr. Gohmert."

"Yeah? Well, if you figure out a way that you in the Forest Service can make that change, I'd like to know," Gohmert said.

Earlier today, Simmons shared a Yahoo! News article about Gohmert's comments, and he included the following message: "Please pardon my language. What an Effin Moron…Texas Republican. Gohmert suggests altering moon's orbit to combat climate change".

Gohmert, an outspoken opponent of Democrats' plans to combat climate change, responded to the backlash on Twitter by pointing out that Tuesday's hearing "was about the BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT & climate change."

In the past, Gohmert has repeatedly said he does not believe climate change is a manmade problem.

"We can't do anything substantive about the climate change right now, when the moon's orbit is apparently changing some, the Earth's orbit is changing some, according to NASA," he told Fox Business network last month.

