GENE SIMMONS Apologizes To DAVID LEE ROTH: 'I Am Ashamed That I Hurt His Feelings'

August 25, 2021 0 Comments

GENE SIMMONS Apologizes To DAVID LEE ROTH: 'I Am Ashamed That I Hurt His Feelings'

Gene Simmons has apologized to David Lee Roth for implying in a recent interview that the VAN HALEN frontman was past his prime.

Roth performed as the opening act for the February/March 2020 North American leg of KISS's farewell tour, but is not making any appearances on the rescheduled KISS shows which kicked off on August 18 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Simmons explained Roth's absence from the trek by telling Rolling Stone: "[Roth] took being a frontman way beyond anything. And then, I don't know what happened to him … something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime. Sneering lips, back in Memphis, you know, doing all that. I don't want to think of bloated naked Elvis on the bathroom floor."

Apparently irked at Gene's comments, Dave took to Instagram over the weekend to share an image of a young boy wearing shades and extending the middle finger to the camera along with the words "Roth to Simmons:" Dave posted the image 18 times.

Now Simmons has clarified his original statement, telling US Weekly that his words were misconstrued.

"I am so sorry and ashamed, actually, that I hurt David's feelings," Gene said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I'm the guy, actually, that saw [VAN HALEN] at a club [in the 1970s], signed them to my production company, flew them to New York, produced their first 24-track 15-song demo and championed the band. And, actually, we took David out as our opening act on the [KISS 'End Of The Road'] tour. And in the course of an interview… You hear me talking — I just sort of stream of consciousness… I don't mean to hurt people's feelings, and every once in a while, diarrhea of the mouth comes out."

He continued: "I read that quote, and somehow the way they put it together… I think I said something like, 'Nobody touched David in his prime — not Robert Plant, not Jagger, not anybody… He was the king.' And then somehow there was a segue to Elvis bloated on the ground and fat and naked and I don't wanna see that. I wasn't talking about David, but that doesn't matter. What matters is I hurt David's feelings, and that's more important than the intent. So I sincerely apologize for that. I didn't mean to hurt his feelings. It reminds me of the guy that gets out of a truck and says, 'Hey, I'm sorry, buddy. I didn't mean to run you over.' Well, what the fuck's the difference? You've been run over."

Asked if he thinks the reason Roth felt so slighted by his comments is the fact that he respects Gene and values his opinion, Simmons responded: "I don't know. Nah. I don't think anybody gives two shits about what I think, and that's the way it should be — treat everybody sort of on an equal plane. This is gonna get me in trouble too — even the Pope poops every day. You know, this kind of the humanity of it all. I'm not better than you; you're not better than me. And feelings — that includes the Pope, who's a good guy and everything — feelings are human. And anybody can hurt your feelings. I mean, you can be the king of anything, and a kid can come over and say, 'Eh, you stink,' in front of everybody else, and it can hurt your feeelings.

"So, for that I'm really sorry about. I never meant to hurt his feelings. But in the way the words came out, yeah, I could see where that was the impression. Not my intention."

In a January 2020 interview with Eric Blair of "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show", Paul Stanley was asked what the best part was of having Roth opening for KISS. Stanley said: "Well, Dave's got so many great songs. All the VAN HALEN catalog is terrific, and that's what he's doing. So, people get to hear all those great songs, and it was something that really appealed to us."

Simmons has repeatedly taken credit for "discovering" VAN HALEN and flying the band to New York to record a 15-song demo at Electric Lady Studios, with Gene at the production helm. But he ended up not working with the group after his KISS bandmates and manager, Bill Aucoin, expressed little interest in his demos. "I gave the demo back to the band, told them I had a tour to go on and afterward I would try to get them a record deal, but until then, I tore up our contract and set them free," he said. "It didn't take them long to get on Warner Bros."

In March 2020, Roth postponed the final six shows of his Las Vegas residency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

KISS's rescheduled "End Of The Road" dates run through October.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).