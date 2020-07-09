GENE SIMMONS And PAUL STANLEY's ROCK & BREWS In Maui Closes Doors For Good

Rock & Brews, the family-friendly restaurant brand co-founded by KISS leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, has closed its location in the beach-side community of Paia on Maui, Hawaii permanently after the COVID-19 pandemic effectively killed the tourist market.

Rock & Brews CEO Adam Goldberg told The Maui News that the decision to close for good wasn't an easy one. "Unfortunately, due to COVID that’s affecting all of us in many different ways, we had no choice," he said. "We tried to drag it out as long as we can to get a good understanding of what we think will happen with tourism. But we just don't see having the customer base to support our rents and our cost."

Rock & Brews Paia, which opened in January 2014, was designed by Maui architect Jim Niess of Maui Architectural Group, along with teacher, spiritual leader and artist Al Lagunero of Maui, serving as a consultant on Hawaiian culture and art. The 'ohana restaurant paid tribute to the familial warmth and character that is synonymous with Paia, while respecting the vibrant Rock & Brews brand look and feel. It featured Rock & Brews' popular casual American comfort food, as well as local favorites, and a full bar, including Paia's largest selection of craft beers.

Guests were able to enjoy al fresco or indoor dining in a family-friendly rock concert-like environment complete with concert lighting, multiple screens presenting concert videos, hand-painted murals of rock artists, album and tour art, as well as art by local artists and art that salutes Hawaiian history and culture. The restaurant was designed to welcome local families and visitors alike.

The grand opening of Rock & Brews Paia paid tribute to both Wounded Warrior Project and the Paia Youth Center. A luncheon was held for wounded warriors, returning vets and active military, and an evening celebration benefited the Paia Youth Center. Both events were hosted by Simmons and Stanley.