GENE SIMMONS And PAUL STANLEY's ROCK & BREWS In Maui Closes Doors For Good

July 9, 2020 0 Comments

GENE SIMMONS And PAUL STANLEY's ROCK & BREWS In Maui Closes Doors For Good

Rock & Brews, the family-friendly restaurant brand co-founded by KISS leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, has closed its location in the beach-side community of Paia on Maui, Hawaii permanently after the COVID-19 pandemic effectively killed the tourist market.

Rock & Brews CEO Adam Goldberg told The Maui News that the decision to close for good wasn't an easy one. "Unfortunately, due to COVID that’s affecting all of us in many different ways, we had no choice," he said. "We tried to drag it out as long as we can to get a good understanding of what we think will happen with tourism. But we just don't see having the customer base to support our rents and our cost."

Rock & Brews Paia, which opened in January 2014, was designed by Maui architect Jim Niess of Maui Architectural Group, along with teacher, spiritual leader and artist Al Lagunero of Maui, serving as a consultant on Hawaiian culture and art. The 'ohana restaurant paid tribute to the familial warmth and character that is synonymous with Paia, while respecting the vibrant Rock & Brews brand look and feel. It featured Rock & Brews' popular casual American comfort food, as well as local favorites, and a full bar, including Paia's largest selection of craft beers.

Guests were able to enjoy al fresco or indoor dining in a family-friendly rock concert-like environment complete with concert lighting, multiple screens presenting concert videos, hand-painted murals of rock artists, album and tour art, as well as art by local artists and art that salutes Hawaiian history and culture. The restaurant was designed to welcome local families and visitors alike.

The grand opening of Rock & Brews Paia paid tribute to both Wounded Warrior Project and the Paia Youth Center. A luncheon was held for wounded warriors, returning vets and active military, and an evening celebration benefited the Paia Youth Center. Both events were hosted by Simmons and Stanley.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).