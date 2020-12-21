GEMINI SYNDROME Releases Music Video For 'Reintegration'

Los Angeles alternative metal band GEMINI SYNDROME has released the music video for its new single "Reintegration" today via Another Century. The clip, directed by Brian Cox (BRING ME THE HORIZON, THE USED, STARSET), can be seen below. The track, which is the first release off the band's forthcoming full-length album, is also available to purchase and stream.

"Our video for 'Reintegration' tells the story of an initiate's journey as he travels through the various stages of initiation," states GEMINI SYNDROME vocalist Aaron Nordstrom. "We follow him as he walks away from his past in an effort to find himself by facing and overcoming various trials and tribulations, until he ultimately ascends to the highest version of himself."

Brian Steele Medina, GEMINI SYNDROME's drummer, adds: "We worked with director Brian Cox again, who is a good friend and a visionary artist, who also happens to be stuck in U.K. due to quarantine restrictions. These unique times forced us to get creative. Between shooting the live band shots in the U.S., animations done in Portugal, rendered in Russia, and edited in UK, this ended up being a worldwide collaboration."

"The video for 'Reintegration' allowed me to re-connect with my inner layers, distortions and glitches, reestablishing my continued search of artistic clarity," states Cox. 2020 has been a force to allow us to think outside of the box. Directed all the way from my studio in England, band performance shot on location in the U.S., animations created in Portugal... this video truly is a worldwide collaboration."

GEMINI SYNDROME spent the better part of 2018-2019 writing the final installment of its long-planned three-album trilogy. They retreated to Medina's Las Vegas home studio, where they meticulously crafted song after song, relentlessly reworking and rearranging the musical arrangements until they were fully satisfied. After an exhaustive writing process, GEMINI SYNDROME relocated to Good Sounds Studio in Tempe, Arizona, where producer Matt Good would help realize the collection of songs. Medina recalls: "We absolutely loved working with Matt, and he completely understood where we wanted to take this album creatively and what it was going to take to bring the third chapter of this trilogy to light. Our actual collective blood, sweat and tears went into its creation."

"Reintegration" is the band's first new music since the release of their sophomore album "Memento Mori" (2016), which hit No. 1 on Billboard Heatseakers chart and spawned five singles: "Eternity", "Anonymous", "Alive Inside", "Sorry Not Sorry" and "Remember We Die".

GEMINI SYNDROME is Aaron Nordstrom (vocals, keyboards), Brian Steele Medina (drums, programming), Alessandro "AP" Paveri (bass), Miguel "Meegs" Rascón (guitar) and Nicholas Paul Arnold (touring guitar).

