GEMINI SYNDROME Releases Music Video For New Single 'Die With Me'

Los Angeles alternative metal band GEMINI SYNDROME has released the official music video for its new single, "Die With Me". The clip, which was directed and edited by Brian Cox, can be seen below.

GEMINI SYNDROME vocalist Aaron Nordstrom stated about the song: "23, Shakespeare, The divine wedding of yin and yang… 'Die With Me' is an invitation for the listener to come along on the journey of self-discovery with us, which ultimately leads to the death of the lower self and the resurrection of the higher self. Lao Tzu said, 'The one created the two, the two created the three, and then came the 10,000 things.' 2 and 3 respectively correspond to the male and female energies. 2 being a single line and 3 being a triangle or vessel. Therefore 23 signifies the merging of the seemingly opposite energies of male and female."

GEMINI SYNDROME drummer Brian Steele Medina added: "In our life we have many deaths, and many reincarnations, and these experiences transform us into a more complete version of our true self… Though while we're going through it, it's often uncomfortable, painful, and we tend to avoid these spiritual growth spurts because we're more comfortable sitting in our pain and shit, than walking through it. So, after we've walked through enough of these challenges, we might seek out that person, or tribe whose combined experience could help each other traverse that path to transmutation."

"Our video for 'Die With Me' is designed for the watcher to be exposed to certain signs and symbols and evoke a spiritual experience." continued Medina. "It depicts a young initiate performing a ritual at her sacred altar. The blindfold symbolizes that her quest for truth must begin within. She contemplates time, and she laments death and learns that time is an illusion. She scribes the language of her heart as she cries out to the Universe, (Uni-Verse = The One Song.) And we're all dead, so that's cool too."

"The video for 'Die With Me' shows a different side of death than we've shown before. Even though we're all fatally wounded in some way, we're still performing and extending our invitation. Maybe the girl is performing a ritual to help our souls cross the river styx? Or to keep us animated in our now, dead state," added Nordstrom.

GEMINI SYNDROME spent the better part of 2018-2019 writing the final installment of its long planned three album trilogy. They retreated to Medina's Las Vegas home studio, where they meticulously crafted song after song, relentlessly reworking and rearranging the musical arrangements until they were fully satisfied. After an exhaustive writing process, GEMINI SYNDROME relocated to Good Sounds Studio in Tempe, Arizona, where producer Matt Good would help realize the collection of songs. Medina recalls: "We absolutely loved working with Matt and he completely understood where we wanted to take this album creatively and what it was going to take to bring the third chapter of this trilogy to light. Our actual collective blood, sweat and tears went into its creation."

"Die With Me" follows the release of "IDK" and "Reintegration" and is the band's first new music since the release of their sophomore album "Memento Mori" (2016), which hit No. 1 on Billboard Heatseakers chart and spawned five singles: "Eternity", "Anonymous", "Alive Inside", "Sorry Not Sorry" and "Remember We Die".

GEMINI SYNDROME is Aaron Nordstrom (vocals, keyboards), Brian Steele Medina (drums, programming), Alessandro "AP" Paveri (bass), Meegs Rascon (guitar), and Nicholas Paul Arnold (touring guitar).

Photo credit: Dean Karr

