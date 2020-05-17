GAVIN ROSSDALE Is Trying To Figure Out How To Keep 'The Kingdom' Alive While BUSH Is Unable To Tour

In a recent interview with Mindy Novotny of the Milwaukee radio station 102.9 The Hog, Gavin Rossdale spoke about how the coronavirus crisis has affected BUSH's plans to promote its upcoming album, "The Kingdom", tentatively due on July 17.

"We had a wonderful year ahead [planned] — absolutely really, really good," Gavin said (hear audio below). "Now it's like a year of some confusion. Basically, how do we keep people involved in a record and keep the record alive?

"I didn't wanna do that thing of delaying records. I know some people have done, and they might be right," he continued.

"When I think through my life, records that I love, I didn't get them and love them because [the bands] were coming on tour. I got them and loved them, and then, when and if the band came through, I'd be, like, 'I've gotta go see that band, I love them.'

"I think whatever audience is there for July is gonna be there next July, because — I don't know — why not? It's not like we gave it up so that we could go do some other endeavor," he said, referring to playing live. "I didn't give it up to do a Broadway play; I did it 'cause I'm not allowed."

According to Rossdale, he has been spending the bulk of his time lately trying to figure out how to market "The Kingdom" effectively while BUSH is unable to tour in support of the record.

"Trust me — that's all I think about," he said. "It's all I think about — different ways to keep people connected with us, because it's a fast world. You can't bring it out in July and then just go silent and just cross fingers and hope that when you go out in a year it's gonna happen.

"I don't know. We're all confronted in different ways by this pandemic and our challenge is how to keep this record alive. And, obviously, that's where it's wonderful — you get the support of radio; that's the most obvious answer. But then the radio's gotta love all the other songs we bring."

The first single from "The Kingdom", "Flowers On A Grave", was unveiled in March. The track, co-produced by Erik Ron and Rossdale, is the follow-up to "Bullet Holes", heard atop the end credits to "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum". Produced by Tyler Bates, "Bullet Holes" will also be featured on "The Kingdom".

BUSH's last effort, 2017's "Black And White Rainbows", was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

BUSH's current lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes.

The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released three albums since reforming.

