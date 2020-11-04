GAVIN ROSSDALE Is 'Eternally Grateful' For BUSH's Early Success

In a new interview with the FM99 WNOR radio station, BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale was asked what it was like for a U.K.-based band to have its debut album, 1994 "Sixteen Stone", help define radio-friendly alternative rock in America in the immediate post-grunge period. He responded (see video below): "It was just a mind-messup, because we just came from literal obscurity to being on the radio and having a hit song, 'Everything Zen', and being put in that genre of music when we were from London. So it was a mind-messupper, and it was a beautiful thing, and it's what propelled me to here. So it's something I'm eternally grateful for."

Last month, BUSH has announced two drive-in shows across Southern California to celebrate the October 30 release of "The Kingdom Deluxe Edition". The record features six bonus songs, including "Heroes", a special tribute to David Bowie, as well as live performances of the title track "The Kingdom" and hard-charging single "Flowers On A Grave", which went Top 10 on Active Rock Radio. Press heralded "The Kingdom" as one of BUSH's best records in over 10 years saying, "Gavin Rossdale hauls out the riffs and makes a return to BUSH's glory days with 'The Kingdom'" (Kerrang!) and "'The Kingdom' is BUSH at their most confident, the sound of a band with plenty of ambition and passion left in their bones" (Louder).

BUSH will return to the stage to celebrate the release of the deluxe edition with two nights of performances in partnership with Concerts In Your Car. The empty parking lots of each venue will be transformed into a pulsing theatre-in-the-round, complete with a massive stage, a state-of-the-art sound system that transmits the performance to each car's FM radio, elaborate lighting and four massive LED video screens that will provide 360 degrees of visual entertainment. Tickets start at $99 per car. One car pass accounts for all passengers within the vehicle. The number of passengers should not exceed the number of seatbelts. No more than eight people per car. Visit www.BUSHofficial.com to purchase tickets.

Concerts In Your Car shows:

Nov. 20 - Del Mar, CA - Del Mar Fairgrounds

Nov. 21 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Fairgrounds

BUSH's 2017 effort, "Black And White Rainbows", was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

BUSH's current lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes.

The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released four albums since reforming.

