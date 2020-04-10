GAVIN ROSSDALE Explains New BUSH Album Title Change

Gavin Rossdale spoke to Meltdown of the WRIF radio station about his decision to change the title of the next BUSH studio album from "The Mind Plays Tricks On You" to "The Kingdom".

He joked: "I reserve the right to keep renaming it. Until it's in your car, there's no way that it's not gonna change. But I'm gonna try not to change it. I think they would lose their minds if I changed it now.

"What happened was I did write that record, and that record was done," he explained. "And I was thinking that 'The Mind Plays Tricks On You' was the perfect name for it and that's what was gonna happen, and I really meant it. And then they wanted two more songs. And so I was, at first, really mad they wanted two more songs. It hurt my ego, like, 'Two more songs?' But I did it anyhow. And one of the songs was 'Flowers On A Grave' and the other song was a song called 'The Kingdom'. And I was thinking that's a more concise way, and that may be the whole theme of the record. Maybe that's what it was all along — finding a place where like-minded people can gather and just be free."

"It's so funny, 'cause when I said it at the time to my management, [they were, like], 'Don't tell people the title,'" he added. "I was, like, the world is so confusing and big, [if you] say it 20 times, that's still not enough to tell people. You wanna keep telling people about your record. And then now we've got a brand new title anyway.

"I live my life by there are no accidents. I live my life on the whole premise that everything is meant to be — the good and the bad and the terrible. You're meant to be where you are."

"The Kingdom" is tentatively due in July. Fans can get a look at what to expect from the fiery rock record with the release of its hard-charging lead track "Flowers On A Grave".

The pensive and pummeling "Flowers On A Grave", co-produced by Erik Ron and Rossdale himself, is the dynamic follow-up to BUSH's cinematic "Bullet Holes", heard by audiences all over the world atop the end credits to the international blockbuster "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum". Produced by Tyler Bates, "Bullet Holes" will also be featured on "The Kingdom".

BUSH's last effort, 2017's "Black And White Rainbows", was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

BUSH's current lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes.

The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released three albums since reforming.

