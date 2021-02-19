GARY MOORE: 'How Blue Can You Get' Collection Of Previously Unreleased Material To Be Made Available In April

On April 30, Mascot Label Group / Provogue will issue a new album featuring previously unreleased material from legendary guitarist Gary Moore. "How Blue Can You Get" contains a total of eight songs — four original tracks plus four tunes which were previously recorded and made famous by classic bluesmen like Elmore James, Sonny Thompson, Memphis Slim and B.B. King.

Says the label: "It's our hope that current and future generations of music fans discover and re-discover Gary Moore, revelling in the artistry of not just a great guitarist, but a supremely talented musician. Back to the future with Gary Moore."

"How Blue Can You Get" track listing:

01. I'm Tore Down
02. Steppin' Out
03. In My Dreams
04. How Blue Can You Get
05. Looking At Your Picture
06. Love Can Make A Fool Of You
07. Done Somebody Wrong
08. Living With The Blues

The official visualizer for "In My Dreams" is available below.

Moore enjoyed a spectacular career with bands such as SKID ROW, THIN LIZZY and G-FORCE, and predominately as a solo artist during which time he effortlessly switched from heavy rock to blues, taking his denim-clad fans along for what would be a hugely successful journey.

Moore's guitar mastery saw him collaborate with stars like B.B. King and Albert King, Peter Green, Jack Bruce and Eric Clapton.

Gary Moore died on February 6, 2011 after suffering a heart attack in his sleep, aged just 58.

Earlier this month, the campaign to erect a statue of Moore in the guitar legend's native Belfast received a boost ahead of the tenth anniversary of his passing.

A statue recognizing Moore in Belfast could become a feature of the city's plans for a major cultural celebration in 2023.


COMMENTS

