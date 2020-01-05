GARY HOLT Shares Photos Of Guitar He Used For Final Song Of SLAYER's Last-Ever Concert

Gary Holt has shared several photos of the guitar he used to play SLAYER's "Angel Of Death" for nearly every U.S. performance of the song since the day the instrument was delivered, including at the band's last-ever concert on November 30 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Holt posted the pictures on Instagram and added in an accompanying caption: "Some pics of 'Angel', the guitar used on Angel of Death for virtually every US performance of the song since the day these guitars were delivered, and a ton of other countries too. You can see the repairs made to ensure this baby finished her job and made it to the end, missing only two shows while the glue set. It played the final song, the final chords , that ended an era. Signed and ready to go on the wall! And I mean MY WALL!"

Thousands of fans of SLAYER fans witnessed the band's last-ever gig during the second of two last tour dates dubbed "The Final Campaign".

At the conclusion of SLAYER's set, bassist/vocalist Tom Araya addressed the crowd, thanking the group's fans for supporting him and his bandmates for nearly four decades.

"Thank you. Thank you very much," he said. "I want to thank you for sharing your time with us. Time is precious. So I thank you for sharing that time with us. Thank you. I'm gonna miss you guys. But the most important thing I want to thank you for being a part of my life. Thank you. Good night. You guys be safe."

SLAYER's final world tour began on May 10, 2018 with the band's intention to play as many places as possible, to make it easy for the fans to see one last SLAYER show and say goodbye. By the time the 18-month trek wrapped at the Forum, the band had completed seven tour legs plus a series of one-off major summer festivals, performing more than 140 shows in 30 countries and 40 U.S. states.

SLAYER had been touring in support of its latest album, "Repentless", which was released in September 2015 via Nuclear Blast. That effort marked the band's first release since the death of SLAYER's co-founding guitarist Jeff Hanneman.

Hanneman contracted necrotizing fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating disease, in January 2011 from a spider bite in his backyard. The infection ravaged the flesh and tissues of Hanneman's arm, leading to numerous surgeries, skin grafts and intense periods of rehab that forced him into semi-retirement and left him near death at several points.

Hanneman eventually died in May 2013 from alcohol-related cirrhosis of the liver. He is credited for writing many of SLAYER's classic songs, including "Angel Of Death" and "South Of Heaven".

Original SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo was effectively fired from the band after sitting out the group's Australian tour in February/March 2013 due to a contract dispute with the other members of SLAYER. He was replaced by Paul Bostaph, who was previously SLAYER's drummer from 1992 until 2001 and recorded four albums with the band.

