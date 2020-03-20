GARY HOLT Says DEATH ANGEL's WILL CARROLL Is 'Very Ill': He's 'Way Worse Than Anything I'm Dealing With'

Gary Holt (pictured) says that DEATH ANGEL drummer Will Carroll is "very ill" in an intensive care unit at a Northern California hospital.

The EXODUS guitarist, who revealed earlier in the week that he was exhibiting all the symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, took to his Instagram today to write: "I remained quiet on this earlier, not wanting to say anything until I was certain it had become public knowledge, but Will Carroll, @bleedingpriest , is in need of some massive positive vibes. Me, I appreciate all the warm wishes I've gotten, but I'm sick, nothing more, Will is in the ICU. WAY worse that anything I'm dealing with, by a long shot. Not even close. He is very ill. There are several of us that have symptoms and are waiting for test results. Will needs some healing vibes from everyone. Get well Will"

Will's fiancée Leeshawn Navarro checked in from San Francisco's California Pacific Medical Center on Wednesday (March 18) to say that she brought him to the emergency room because he has been "very sick" since returning from a European tour earlier in the month. She also asked his friends to send him "positive healing thoughts."

On Thursday, Navarro posted an update on social media, saying: "Need even more healing vibes, candles, prayers, love, everything you have for Will. I love you so much Will!!! Keep fighting I need you!!!! We all need you!!!!!"

Carroll and the rest of DEATH ANGEL recently spent more than a month on the road in Europe with EXODUS and TESTAMENT as part of "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" tour.

Holt said that he and his wife underwent coronavirus testing earlier today but added that they will have to wait "seven to 10 days" for results.

DEATH ANGEL has spent the last few months touring in support of its ninth album, "Humanicide", which came out last May via Nuclear Blast.

The band was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the "Humanicide" title track. It was the group's first Grammy nomination.

Carroll joined DEATH ANGEL in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original drummer, Andy Galeon.

Will can be heard on the last four DEATH ANGEL studio albums: "Relentless Retribution" (2010), "The Dream Calls for Blood" (2013), "The Evil Divide" (2016) and the aforementioned "Humanicide".

