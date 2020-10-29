GARY HOLT, DAVE LOMBARDO And DERRICK GREEN Join Forces For Halloween Song 'Terrorized'

Guitarist Gary Holt (EXODUS, SLAYER), drummer Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, MISFITS) and vocalist Derrick Green (SEPULTURA) have joined forces under the BELOVED GHOULS banner to record a Halloween song called "Terrorized". The track, which was produced by Ross Robinson, features a guest appearance by TOUCHÉ AMORE's Jeremy Bolm.

Proceeds from "Terrorized" will benefit Save Our Stages, which aims to offer relief to independent music venues as they weather the current shutdown of the touring industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"BELOVED GHOULS are all lifers who live to give back to the music that gave us all so much," Robinson told Loudwire, which premiered the song. "Hopefully this track resonates for you like it did for each of us while making it. Just laughing and being fully stoked while swimming in our thrash metal roots... We are all excited to donate to Save Our Stages; it's such an important cause. We must work to keep our music venues alive."

Green added: "It brought me an overwhelming amount of joy to collaborate with friends and colleagues who I have great admiration for to create such a kick-ass song. Truly a remarkable experience that I'm thankful to be a part of."

An original member of SLAYER, Lombardo was effectively fired from the band after sitting out the group's Australian tour in February/March 2013 due to a contract dispute with the other members of SLAYER. He was replaced by Paul Bostaph, who was previously SLAYER's drummer from 1992 until 2001 and who had recorded four albums with the band. Lombardo currently splits his time between crossover pioneers SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, horror-punk icons MISFITS and hardcore supergroup DEAD CROSS.

Holt began filling in for SLAYER guitarist Jeff Hanneman at live shows in 2011, and became the band's full-time co-guitarist as of 2013, while remaining a member of EXODUS. Holt played on SLAYER's final album, "Repentless", which came out in 2015. The band's other guitarist, Kerry King, told ArtistDirect how he worked with Holt during the recording of the record. "When I did leads, I probably did half of them," he said. "Gary came in and did his. Then, I probably did the other half of mine. He got to play off of mine on some songs. I got to play off of his on other songs."

Green replaced Max Cavalera as SEPULTURA's frontman back in 1997. Born in Cleveland, he had previously primarily played in hardcore bands: OUTFACE (with members of CIV, PRONG and FILTER); OVERFIEND (with members of ORANGE 9MM, JUDGE and YOUTH OF TODAY); and ALPHA JERK (with members of GORILLA BISCUITS and WARZONE).





