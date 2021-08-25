GARBAGE Frontwoman SHIRLEY MANSON Shares New Season Of 'The Jump' Podcast

Shirley Manson, iconic frontwoman of the band GARBAGE, has shared a new season of her Webby-nominated podcast "The Jump". Each episode finds Manson sitting down with some of the most influential musicians of our times to discuss the creation of a song from their discography that represents a moment of personal growth or realization in their career. Season 3 includes appearances from Patti Smith, Rapsody, David Byrne and RUN THE JEWELS, to name but a few. The podcast is a Mailchimp Presents production, available wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Season 3 features David Byrne on "Loco de Amor"; Joe Talbot/Idles on "1049 Gotho"; Rapsody, who discusses her song "Afeni"; Patti Smith on "Pissing In A River"; RUN THE JEWELS on "A Christmas Fucking Miracle"; Kelsey Lu on "Let All The Poisons That Lurk In The Mud Seep Out"; Thundercat on "Dragonball Durag"; Robyn on "With Every Heartbeat"; and Alanis Morissette on "You Oughta Know".

Previous guests include Big Boi, Courtney Love, Brittany Howard and Esperanza Spaulding, among many other revered talents.

Shirley Manson is the frontwoman of the band GARBAGE, which has blazed a unique sonic trail since releasing their eponymous debut album in 1995, garnering critical acclaim and amassing a passel of hits as well as seven Grammy nominations along the way to 17 million albums sold. Their new album, "No Gods No Masters", is out now via Stunvolume/Infectious Music.

Mailchimp Presents is a global streaming platform featuring series, films, and podcasts built with small businesses and entrepreneurs in mind. The Mailchimp Presents slate, spanning series, films, documentaries, and podcasts, is dedicated to enhancing the entrepreneurial journey — and making it more enjoyable along the way — with content that touches on the real feelings that come with the territory.

Photo credit: Ksenija Mikor