GARBAGE Frontwoman SHIRLEY MANSON Shares New Season Of 'The Jump' Podcast

August 25, 2021 0 Comments

GARBAGE Frontwoman SHIRLEY MANSON Shares New Season Of 'The Jump' Podcast

Shirley Manson, iconic frontwoman of the band GARBAGE, has shared a new season of her Webby-nominated podcast "The Jump". Each episode finds Manson sitting down with some of the most influential musicians of our times to discuss the creation of a song from their discography that represents a moment of personal growth or realization in their career. Season 3 includes appearances from Patti Smith, Rapsody, David Byrne and RUN THE JEWELS, to name but a few. The podcast is a Mailchimp Presents production, available wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Season 3 features David Byrne on "Loco de Amor"; Joe Talbot/Idles on "1049 Gotho"; Rapsody, who discusses her song "Afeni"; Patti Smith on "Pissing In A River"; RUN THE JEWELS on "A Christmas Fucking Miracle"; Kelsey Lu on "Let All The Poisons That Lurk In The Mud Seep Out"; Thundercat on "Dragonball Durag"; Robyn on "With Every Heartbeat"; and Alanis Morissette on "You Oughta Know".

Previous guests include Big Boi, Courtney Love, Brittany Howard and Esperanza Spaulding, among many other revered talents.

Shirley Manson is the frontwoman of the band GARBAGE, which has blazed a unique sonic trail since releasing their eponymous debut album in 1995, garnering critical acclaim and amassing a passel of hits as well as seven Grammy nominations along the way to 17 million albums sold. Their new album, "No Gods No Masters", is out now via Stunvolume/Infectious Music.

Mailchimp Presents is a global streaming platform featuring series, films, and podcasts built with small businesses and entrepreneurs in mind. The Mailchimp Presents slate, spanning series, films, documentaries, and podcasts, is dedicated to enhancing the entrepreneurial journey — and making it more enjoyable along the way — with content that touches on the real feelings that come with the territory.

Photo credit: Ksenija Mikor

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).